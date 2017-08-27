LBSU women’s volleyball loses to reigning champion Stanford in season opener

The 49ers begin their season with one loss and one victory.

The women’s volleyball team began its season with the LBSU Baden Challenge hosted in the Walter Pyramid.

On Friday LBSU was swept in their first game 25-19, 25-21, 25-13 against reigning champion No. 2 Stanford but followed up with a 27-25, 25-18, 25-15 sweep win against Wright State.

The 49ers and Stanford traded points for the first half on the first set. It was not until the 49ers were down 16-13 when things started to fall apart. Stanford went on a 9-6 run and the 49ers just could not hold on. Stanford took the first set 25-19.

The team knew it needed to step up the intensity for the second set and that is exactly what happened. LBSU went on a 9-2 run to start the game and looked like a completely new team. The crowd was ecstatic but were quickly quieted down when Stanford went on an 8-0 run to take a 10-9 lead. The momentum changed and it was apparent that LBSU had to change its plan.

LBSU took a 19-17 lead but were only able to score two more points after a rally by Stanford that ultimately gave them the victory. Stanford won the second set, 25-21.

The 49ers looked completely out of it for the third set, scoring only 13 points. Stanford dominated the third set 25-13. Junior outside hitter Megan Kruidhof led the team in kills with 7 while also adding 6 digs. Sophomore libero Hailey Harward led the team with 14 digs.

“I believe we could beat anyone, I don’t care about who we’re playing,” Harward said. “It just matters how we’re playing, and when we come together — we can beat anyone.”

Even with the loss, LBSU head coach Joy McKienzie-Fuerbringer felt like this was a good experience for the team.

“It was exciting knowing that we were going in playing the national championship team to see where we are today,” McKienzie-Fuerbringer said.

While the score might not show it, McKienzie-Fuerbringer believed the team made huge improvements and would use this experience for the next game.

A few hours after their loss, the team had to get ready to face Wright State.

The 49ers came into the first set unfocused. They gave up three easy points but were able to dig their way back, tying it up at 4-4. There was a lot of back and forth until the set got tied up at 24-24. Wright State took the lead at 25-24 but LBSU fought back to take the victory 27-25 in the nail biting set.

With the crowd on their feet and ready for the second set, LBSU started strong. They never surrendered the lead and finished the set with a score of 25-18.

Wright State was no match for LBSU in the third set as the 49ers went on a 4-0 run to start the set and never looked back. LBSU was dominant offensively and defensively only letting Wright State get to 15 points finishing the set 25-15. LBSU swept all three sets giving McKienzie-Fuerbringer her first win of the 2017 season.

Kruidhof had a double-double with a team high of 12 kills and 14 digs, while senior setter Alexis Patterson had 31 assists, 7 kills and 8 digs.

“We learned a lot from our first match,” McKienzie-Fuerbringer said. “A lot of our hitters weren’t hitting their routes earlier, but in this game they were able to get into a rhythm much faster.”

Even with the victory the team reflected on some of the things they had to work on to play much better.

“Something we need to work on is having a better connection with our middles,” Patterson said. “Through practice we will create a better connection and have a better chance to improve.”

LBSU continues the tournament facing Iowa state on Saturday at 7 p.m. at the Walter Pyramid.