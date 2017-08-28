LBSU women’s soccer shut out SDSU

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

After a strong first half, the LBSU women’s soccer team held on against San Diego State on Sunday. The 49ers didn’t give the Aztecs a chance to get on the scoreboard.

LBSU held off SDSU in a 2-0 victory, earning its second consecutive shut out win at SDSU Sports Deck. The 49ers (2-1-1) had the offense going in the first half, where they scored both goals. The Aztecs (1-3-0) defense lacked throughout the game, which allowed the LBSU forwards the chances that made the match.

In the 33rd minute, senior Tori Bolden earned her first goal of the year with a half-field pass from sophomore Kaitlin Fregulia.

Eight minutes later, the second goal of the game was put in by a pair of freshmen. A low cross ball from Kayla Cannon, which found an open Nadiyah Siqueiros and resulted in Siqueiros’ first goal of her collegiate career.

The 49ers defense and goalie Imani McDonald was a problem for the Aztecs’ offense in the second half. McDonald’s saves kept out SDSU’s five shots on goal in the second half, resulting in the second shut out of the season.

With the team settling into the season, head coach Mauricio Ingrassia is getting closer to finding his starting 11. In the first two games the goalie allowed 6 goals but McDonald’s effort in the last two games have definitely helped the goalkeeper’s confidence.

LBSU will return to George Allen Field when it hosts Dartmouth at 7 p.m. on Friday. After another home game, the 49ers will travel up north to face Pac-12 conference California on Sunday.