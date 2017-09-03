MENU

LBSU women’s soccer team takes down undefeated Dartmouth

The 49ers earn their third consecutive win.

In+the+55th+minute+of+play%2C+sophmore+Ayana+Robles+scores+to+lead+the+beach+to+a+1-0+victory+over+Dartmouth.
In the 55th minute of play, sophmore Ayana Robles scores to lead the beach to a 1-0 victory over Dartmouth.

In the 55th minute of play, sophmore Ayana Robles scores to lead the beach to a 1-0 victory over Dartmouth.

Joseph Kling

Joseph Kling

In the 55th minute of play, sophmore Ayana Robles scores to lead the beach to a 1-0 victory over Dartmouth.

Marck Parra, Staff Writer
September 3, 2017

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






Share On...Share on FacebookShare on Google+Tweet about this on TwitterShare on RedditPin on PinterestShare on LinkedInEmail this to someone
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Thanks to a superb strike by sophomore Anaya Robles, the No. 25 Long Beach State women’s soccer team earned its third win of the season against undefeated Dartmouth, 1–0. With the win, The 49ers improve their season record to 3–1–1.

In a game where both teams looked dangerous going on attack, mistakes and missed opportunities on both sides kept it a low-scoring affair.

The only goal of the game came at the 55 minute mark, thanks to a team build-up play by LBSU near Dartmouth’s goal, where senior Tori Bolden hit Robles with a pass that helped her shot rattle the crossbar and beat Dartmouth freshman goalkeeper, Mariel Gordon.

“We expected a battle like this,” 49ers head coach Mauricio Ingrassia said. “We were hoping to score in the first half, so we can manage the game, but unfortunately, we missed a couple of good opportunities we had.”

LBSU led the game in shots, besting Dartmouth 14 to nine.

“I think it’s a good win, at the end of the day,” Ingrassia concluded.

With this win, LBSU now has three in a row and, according to Robles, expectations are looking positive for the 49ers going forward in the season.

“At first, we started [the season] a little shaky, and I think after the UCLA game we finally woke up and we just started dominating every game… and I think we’re doing very well right now,” Robles said.

Robles also praised the effort LBSU displayed on defense and was excited to score her first goal of the season.

“I feel amazing,” Robles said. “It was a tough shot, but I was able to do it.”

It’ll be a quick turnaround for LBSU’s next game, as they head up north to Berkeley to play Pac-12 opponent, Cal on Sunday.

Share On...Share on FacebookShare on Google+Tweet about this on TwitterShare on RedditPin on PinterestShare on LinkedInEmail this to someone

Tags: , ,

Leave a Comment

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




CAPTCHA

*

Navigate Right
Navigate Left
  • LBSU women’s soccer team takes down undefeated Dartmouth

    Showcase

    LBSU women’s volleyball comes home winless, losing its fourth in a row

  • LBSU women’s soccer team takes down undefeated Dartmouth

    Men's Sports

    Men’s water polo has high expectations for 2017 season

  • LBSU women’s soccer team takes down undefeated Dartmouth

    Showcase

    Imani McDonald gets her first-ever Big West defensive player of the week award

  • LBSU women’s soccer team takes down undefeated Dartmouth

    Showcase

    LBSU women’s soccer shut out SDSU

  • LBSU women’s soccer team takes down undefeated Dartmouth

    Showcase

    Andy Fee looking to change LBSU athletic program

  • LBSU women’s soccer team takes down undefeated Dartmouth

    Showcase

    The Joy McKienzie-Fuerbringer era

  • LBSU women’s soccer team takes down undefeated Dartmouth

    Sports

    LBSU women’s volleyball drops final match against Iowa

  • LBSU women’s soccer team takes down undefeated Dartmouth

    Sports

    LBSU women’s volleyball loses to reigning champion Stanford in season opener

  • LBSU women’s soccer team takes down undefeated Dartmouth

    Sports

    LBSU women’s soccer shutout No. 22 Northwestern

  • LBSU women’s soccer team takes down undefeated Dartmouth

    Baseball

    Dirtbags head coach Troy Buckley awarded contract extension