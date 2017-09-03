LBSU women’s soccer team takes down undefeated Dartmouth

In the 55th minute of play, sophmore Ayana Robles scores to lead the beach to a 1-0 victory over Dartmouth.

Thanks to a superb strike by sophomore Anaya Robles, the No. 25 Long Beach State women’s soccer team earned its third win of the season against undefeated Dartmouth, 1–0. With the win, The 49ers improve their season record to 3–1–1.

In a game where both teams looked dangerous going on attack, mistakes and missed opportunities on both sides kept it a low-scoring affair.

The only goal of the game came at the 55 minute mark, thanks to a team build-up play by LBSU near Dartmouth’s goal, where senior Tori Bolden hit Robles with a pass that helped her shot rattle the crossbar and beat Dartmouth freshman goalkeeper, Mariel Gordon.

“We expected a battle like this,” 49ers head coach Mauricio Ingrassia said. “We were hoping to score in the first half, so we can manage the game, but unfortunately, we missed a couple of good opportunities we had.”

LBSU led the game in shots, besting Dartmouth 14 to nine.

“I think it’s a good win, at the end of the day,” Ingrassia concluded.

With this win, LBSU now has three in a row and, according to Robles, expectations are looking positive for the 49ers going forward in the season.

“At first, we started [the season] a little shaky, and I think after the UCLA game we finally woke up and we just started dominating every game… and I think we’re doing very well right now,” Robles said.

Robles also praised the effort LBSU displayed on defense and was excited to score her first goal of the season.

“I feel amazing,” Robles said. “It was a tough shot, but I was able to do it.”

It’ll be a quick turnaround for LBSU’s next game, as they head up north to Berkeley to play Pac-12 opponent, Cal on Sunday.