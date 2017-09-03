LBSU women’s volleyball comes home winless, losing its fourth in a row

The 49ers could not find a way to win at the Wolverine Invitational.

Sophomore Kjersti Norveel blocks a kill from the Iowa Hawkeyes. The 49ers could not hang on losing the match 3-1.

The women’s volleyball team came home without a win in the Wolverine Invitational hosted by Utah Valley.

Consistency and maintaining leads were a big problem for the 49ers in this past weekend’s tournament. While LBSU showed toughness against challenging opponents, it was not enough to muster a win.

On Thursday, LBSU was swept in the first match 25-22, 25-23, 26-24 against the Montana Grizzlies.

LBSU had a lot of trouble maintaining momentum. The team started off strong in each set but were never able take over.

After all three sets, junior outside hitter Megan Kruidhof led the team with 13 kills, and added four digs and three blocks. Harward added nine digs and two aces.

The 49ers were challenged again facing No. 9 Kansas on Friday.

LBSU followed its matchup with Montana, ending with a four set loss against the Jayhawks.

The 49ers looked like a completely new team in the first set getting on the board quickly and never looking back. Even after a tough loss the 49ers came in confidently and easily took the first set, 25-17.

The next three sets proved too much for the 49ers ending with a loss in each one 25-19, 25-14, 25-23. The team that had started the match was non-existent. LBSU could not keep up the pace, often allowing the Jayhawks go on massive runs with no answers.

Kruidhof had a career high 17 kills, while also adding seven digs. Sophomore middle blocker Yizhi Xue had eight kills and had a hitting percentage of .571.

LBSU could not finish the tournament strong, losing to the host team Utah Valley in four sets. The 49ers would take the second set 25-12, but would lose the rest of the sets 25-21, 27-25, 25-18.

Long Beach State consistently struggled when going down early, and it was apparent that it was becoming a recurring thing over the weekend. LBSU showed improvement in its second set against Utah Valley easily taking it, but showed that they could not maintain the momentum in the later sets.

Utah Valley prevailed against LBSU 3-1 and the 49ers were going home without a victory.

Kruidhof had a double-double beating her previous career high with 19 kills, while also adding 11 digs. Harward showed up with 22 digs and two aces.

LBSU now has a record of 1-5 and returns home to face Loyola Marymount on Thursday at 7 p.m. in Los Angeles.