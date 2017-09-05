MENU

LBSU women's soccer win streak snapped by Cal

The 49ers allowed one goal to the Golden Bears on Sunday.

Senior Tori Bolden helped the 49ers to a 1-0 win in Friday's match against Dartmouth.

Joseph Kling

Christian Gonzales, Sports Editor
September 5, 2017

After traveling up north to take on No. 17 Cal, the No.25 Long Beach State women’s soccer team lost to the Golden Bears 1-0 Sunday at Edwards Stadium. The result snapped LBSU’s three-game win streak after it shut out three straight opponents in Northwestern, San Diego State and Dartmouth.  

The 49ers fell 1-0 to the Golden Bears, as Cal’s junior forward Miranda Nild scored her second goal of the season to break the tie.

LBSU (3-2-1) had chances early on in the first half, so did Cal (4-1-0) but the Golden Bears converted on an opportunity in the second half.

In the 73rd minute, the Golden Bears’ sophomore Mia Corbin delivery inside the box found Nild with her back at the goal. Nild then spun and delivered a shot that slipped by LBSU junior goalkeeper Imani McDonald.

McDonald recorded five saves in the game, four in the second half. However, the 49ers offense was flat as they only had six shots, while Cal’s offense was responsible for 11 shots in the match.

With LBSU playing ranked opponents early in the season, Ingrassia is preparing his squad for the Big West conference games starting in October. The 49ers only have four games left before conference play, with the last three games on the road.

LBSU will return to George Allen Field when it plays at 7 p.m. on Friday at George Allen Field against the University of San Diego. After the San Diego game, the 49ers will have a three-game road trip against Loyola Marymount (Sept. 10), UConn (Sept. 14) and St. John’s (Sept. 17).

