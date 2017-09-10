LBSU women’s soccer falls to Loyola Marymount

The 49ers go scoreless in 2-0 loss to the Lions at Sullivan Field.

After head coach Mauricio Ingrassia’s 150th career win at LBSU, the 49ers came out looking to shoot in the first half of Sunday’s game against Loyola Marymount. The tempo of the game worked in favor of the Lions in the second half as they countered on the 49ers’ mistakes.

The Lions spoiled the 49ers weekend as they handed them a 2-0 loss at Sullivan Field. LBSU (4-3-1) had a total of 8 shots in first 45 minutes but couldn’t find the back of the net. As for the Lions, (4-1-2) they found their offensive rhythm in the second half, converting six shots into two goals in the victory.

With the win, LMU leads the all-time series 6-2-0, with the last 49ers win against LMU all the way back in 2013.

It was a frustrating evening for the 49ers, especially for sophomore Kaitlin Fregulia as she was booked with a yellow card in the 42nd minute.

Scoreless in the first half, the 49ers were unfortunately unable to capitalize on their opportunities in the last 45 minutes.

The Lions found their offense in the 60th minute, as senior Maddie Medved found senior Sarah Sanger for her first goal of the season.

Shortly after the Lions had a breakaway in the 76th minute as sophomore Phoebe Riley goal beat junior Imani McDonald to the far post that was assisted by sophomore Emily Carman.

It has been a roller coaster type season for LBSU as they haven’t been able to find the right form against competitive programs. That comes along creating a tough schedule and Ingrassia prefers to prepare his squad for the Big West Conference games in October.

LBSU will look to move forward from the loss as they play its next two games on the road. On Thursday, the 49ers travel to the east coast and will play at 4 p.m. to take on UConn.