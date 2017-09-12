Alexis Patterson sets off a new journey as a 49er

After transferring from UNLV, Patterson looks to make her mark at LBSU.

Coming into a new program as a senior can be unsettling for some, but for setter Alexis Patterson, it was an easy transition.

Patterson played at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas for three years, where she led the team to the second round of the NCAA tournament in 2016 and was named First Team All-Mountain West in 2014 and 2016.

Even after a successful season at UNLV, Patterson wanted to play at a school that had more to offer and was immediately attracted to Long Beach State. She was drawn to LBSU’s athletics program and the college’s highly successful kinesiology program which solidified her choice of transferring to Long Beach State.

“It was a great opportunity for me to start fresh and Long Beach seemed like the place that fit me well,” Patterson said. “The athletic department does a great job of bringing all the sports together and having them overlap which really brought a sense of family to me.”

After meeting with newly appointed head coach Joy McKienzie-Fuerbringer, Patterson knew that this was an opportunity for her game to grow.

“I get to play under Joy [Mckienzie-Fuerbringer] who was an amazing setter here, which is a whole new experience,” Patterson said. “She has taken me under her wing and has taught me new ways to approach my game.”

Patterson had a few worries coming into LBSU, one of those being that she would be joining a very young team. Her worries were quickly set aside in the preseason after the team had bonded very quickly over the summer.

“We spent a lot of time together and all the personalities on the team meshed together so easily,” Patterson said.

Being one of the oldest and most experienced on the team, she was named team captain. At UNLV, Patterson was team captain of the team her sophomore and junior year. This was not new for her and she came in ready to lead.

“Alexis is one of our hardest workers and it reflects onto the other girls,” McKienzie-Fuerbringer said. “As a setter, she runs our offense and all her experience and leadership skills help her younger teammates learn.”

Even though the 49ers (1-8) have not gotten off to a great start this season, Patterson feels optimistic that change is coming. She continues to motivate her teammates even through the tough losses they have had to endure early on in the season.

“Alexis has done a great job keeping the team focused and together especially when things haven’t gone our way,” senior defensive specialist Rachel Nieto said. “She’s a great leader and she brings a lot of skill onto the floor.”

To start off the season, Patterson has averaged 8.03 assists per set and has had a total of 33 kills. Patterson had her best game against Wright State on Aug. 25, where she recorded 31 assists, 7 kills and 8 digs including LBSU’s only victory.

Reflecting back on her journey, Patterson recalls a time where she bickered with her mother about playing volleyball.

“My mom wanted me to try volleyball when I was in sixth grade and I immediately said no,” Patterson said. “I didn’t like change but eventually I tried it out and I had loved it right away.”

To this day, Patterson thanks her mother for pushing her to play the sport she now plays every single day.

Patterson will play her last year of indoor volleyball this year but will continue to play beach volleyball next year at Long Beach State. She plans to graduate in 2019, but is unsure if she will play overseas after LBSU or move on to physical therapy school.

“Volleyball is not something I can just give up and it will always be a big part of my life,” Patterson said. “Whether I play overseas first or go to school first I will always find a way to play the game I love.”