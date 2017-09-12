LBSU women’s volleyball team’s season continues to spike down

Not even history is on the women’s volleyball team’s side dropping its eighth in a row.

Senior setter Alexis Patterson sets the ball against Iowa in Aug. 26 match at the Walter Pyramid.

With a loss to Pepperdine Tuesday night, the Long Beach State women’s volleyball team broke a 14-game win streak against the Waves.

In a season of mounting struggles, the 49ers lost their eighth straight game.

LBSU (1-9) went down 3-0 in the first set, and would never be able to get back into it. Pepperdine (6-4) played tremendous defense, getting five blocks and holding LBSU to an attack percentage of .000. The 49ers would not be able to hang on, losing the first set 25-14.

In the second set, LBSU came out focused, trading points with the Waves. The set would be tied at 6-6 until Pepperdine began to pull away with a 5-1 run.

The 49ers showed resilience, fighting hard to tie it back at 11-11. Momentum began to shift and LBSU began to control the set, going on a 4-2 run and taking the lead at 15-13.

The 49ers capitalized on its momentum, overtaking the Waves 25-21 evening the match at 1-1.

Long Beach State’s active play did not carry over in the next set, trailing Pepperdine 7-2 early on. While Pepperdine still had the upperhand, the 49ers continued to push themselves going on a 14-13 run cutting Pepperdine’s lead to four at 20-16. LBSU did not have enough to hold on, dropping the third set 25-18 and trailing the match 2-1.

The 49ers were not phased, going on a 7-4 run to start the fourth set. After a 4-1 run, Pepperdine tied the set at 8-8 and both teams began to trade points. LBSU broke away taking a 15-12 lead, but after a 8-5 Pepperdine run things were back to even. The 49ers could not finish the set, dropping their final set 25-21.

Sophomore middle blocker YiZhi Xue led the 49ers with 11 kills and a hitting percentage of .375, while sophomore libero Hailey Harward had 25 digs and three assists.

LBSU will play No.11 UCLA on Friday, and will play against San Francisco and Montana on Saturday at the Walter Pyramid.