Women’s soccer looking to finish preseason strong

The 49ers will travel to the East Coast to play UConn and St. John’s this week.

Sophomore Katie Pingel dribbles the ball up in Aug. 24 match against Northwestern at George Allen Field.
Sophomore Katie Pingel dribbles the ball up in Aug. 24 match against Northwestern at George Allen Field.

Sophomore Katie Pingel dribbles the ball up in Aug. 24 match against Northwestern at George Allen Field.

Joseph Kling

Joseph Kling

Sophomore Katie Pingel dribbles the ball up in Aug. 24 match against Northwestern at George Allen Field.

Christian Gonzales, Sports Editor
September 13, 2017

The Long Beach State women’s soccer team will continue its road trip to the East Coast, where the 49ers will face UConn on Thursday and St. John’s University on Sunday.

LBSU (4-3-1) plays UConn at 4 p.m. (PT) in Morrone Stadium. This will be the second meeting between both programs, as UConn defeated the 49ers 5-0, in Storrs, Connecticut back in 2003.

The 49ers are going into the Huskies territory, as they will start their longest homestand of the season. UConn (2-3-2) is currently on a three-game unbeaten streak defeating Central Connecticut (3-0) and Arkansas (2-1) with a draw against Fordham.

The 49ers then traveled to Los Angeles to face Loyola Marymount in a 2-0 defeat on Sunday at Sullivan Field.

After Thursday’s match, the 49ers travel to New York City to play St. John’s at 9 a.m. (PT) at Belson Stadium. It will be the first time that the programs play against one another, and the game will be aired on ESPN 3.

LBSU will look to have sophomore Katie Pingel and senior Tori Bolden score in the next two games. Pingel is tied for leading the team with two goals, while Bolden leads the squad in assists with three. Both have stepped up this season, and led the 49ers offense by creating opportunities for teammates. LBSU has missed its high power offense leader since senior Ashley Gonzales’ season-ending injury earlier this season.

With an experienced backline, the 49ers’ defense has performed well this season. Thanks to sophomore duo Chloe Froment and Kaitlin Fregulia, the defense has kept its composure, only allowing three goals in matches away from George Allen Field.

While the 49ers have had a roller coaster type of season due to injuries and their tough schedule, October is around the corner, where LBSU will find itself in the Big West Conference play. LBSU’s first conference game will be on Oct. 1 against Hawai’i at George Allen Field.  

