LBSU women’s soccer comes out of the East Coast with a double overtime win

The 49ers defeat the Huskies and snap their two game losing streak.

Sophomore Kaitlin Fregulia celebrates her goal against Northwestern in Aug. 24 match at George Allen Field. Fregulia had the game winner at UConn in Thursday's double overtime win.

Sophomore Kaitlin Fregulia celebrates her goal against Northwestern in Aug. 24 match at George Allen Field. Fregulia had the game winner at UConn in Thursday's double overtime win.

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Email This Story Send email to this address Enter Your Name Add a comment here Verification Send Email Cancel

The Long State women’s soccer team broke a two game losing streak on the road, when they defeated UConn in double overtime, 3-2, at Morrone Stadium in Storrs, Connecticut. Sophomore defender Kaitlin Fregulia scored in the 108th minute of play to give LBSU the hard-fought victory in the East Coast.

With the win, the 49ers improve to an overall record of 5-3-1, while the Huskies fall to 2-4-2 on the season.

LBSU’s attacking capabilities were on full display throughout the offense-heavy match as the 49ers took an early 1-0 lead in the 15th minute of play.

Thanks to a defensive mistake by UConn, freshman forward Kayla Cannon was able to get a shot off to the right and score for the 49ers. .

As the game went on, much like LBSU, UConn’s offense looked determined up front. It all came full circle in the 28th minute, when after receiving a through pass from freshman Kess Elmore, freshman Yamillee Eveillard scored to tie the game at one.

LBSU wasn’t done there, as they struck again five minutes before the halftime whistle blew, taking a 2-1 lead.

The 49ers capitalized on a set piece opportunity when sophomore defender Chloe Froment crossed a free kick into the opposing box, finding freshman Rola Badawiya for the left-footed finish.

LBSU went to the break with the lead and the edge in shots, 7-5.

Even though the team started the second half with the same persistence it showed in the first half, the Huskies managed to tie the game five minutes into the second.

UConn’s junior Vivien Beil scored her first goal of the season when she controlled a rebounded clearance and shot the ball to get passed LBSU sophomore goalkeeper, Mia Hummel.

The fulltime whistle blew; the 49ers and the Huskies were headed to overtime.

The first period of overtime was uneventful, with the bulk of the match being fought in the midfield, but LBSU still looked determined to come out of the East Coast road trip with the win.

The decisive moment for LBSU came three minutes into the second period of overtime when sophomore defender Fregulia scored an eventual game-winning header in the 108th minute.

LBSU rejoiced.

The game ended with staggering offensive numbers for both sides, with LBSU boasting an impressive 14 total shots in the game, while UConn finished with 12.

LBSU will look to carry the momentum into the next game when it visits St. John’s University on Sunday at 9 a.m. (PT) on ESPN 3, which will be available for viewing and streaming.