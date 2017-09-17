LBSU women’s golf gets its season underway in Colorado

The 49ers will look to get 2017-18 started off in a big way.

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Email This Story Send email to this address Enter Your Name Add a comment here Verification Send Email Cancel

The ladies of the Long Beach State women’s golf team will compete for the first time this fall season when they travel to Fort Collins, Colorado for the Colonel Wollenberg Bill Ptarmigan Ram Classic hosted by Colorado State. The team is full of experienced returners who will be looking to put together a strong campaign this year.

Leading the team is sophomore Euna Pak who had three top-10 finishes for the 49ers last season, including ninth in the Big West Championship last season. She qualified as LBSU’s No.1 for the first event and will try to set the tone for the rest of the team.

Pak leads a team consisting of junior No. 2 Haley Tygret, senior No. 3 Savannah Knox, junior No. 4 Cara Baker and senior No. 5 Jennifer Yu. Junior Brenna Fox and sophomore Holland Shourds will also be competing for the 49ers this week as individuals.

Yu placed fifth in the Big West Championship last season and will also be looked to as a veteran presence on the team.

Head coach Joey Cerulle enters his sixth season at LBSU and will have some new help at his side in the form of assistant coach Kortnie Maxoutopoulis. Together, the goal will be improving on the success the team had last season as sixth place finishers in the Big West Conference.

This week, the 49ers compete as part of a 14-team field including conference rivals UC Irvine. The opposing teams should provide a great challenge for this promising LBSU team. All three rounds will be contested at Ptarmigan Country Club, a par-72 course that will play 6,384 yards.

First round action starts Sunday with the second and final round takes place on Monday and Tuesday, respectively. Live scoring updates can be followed on golfstat.com.