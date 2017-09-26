LBSU women’s golf in tie for ninth at Coeur D’Alene Collegiate

The 49ers fall from 3rd to a tie for ninth after two rounds in Idaho.

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Email This Story Send email to this address Enter Your Name Add a comment here Verification Send Email Cancel

After a promising start to the Coeur D’Alene Collegiate, the LBSU women’s golf team fell from third to ninth place in day one of action on Tuesday.

After the first 18 holes, the 49ers shot a team score of 1-over par 285, but could not follow it up in the second round and shot an 8-over par 292.

“Our first round was fantastic and the conditions were absolutely perfect,” head coach Joey Cerulle said. “The second round was really tough; I don’t think me or my assistant saw one birdie putt drop.”

The Coeur d’Alene Resort Golf Course is a 6,088-yard par-71 track with an average score of 73.68 after 180 rounds from the field.

Senior Savannah Knox made the starting five roster after a strong week of qualifying setting up her first round 1-under par 70, the best score all day for LBSU. She made three birdies on the front-nine and played an even par back-nine finishing in a tie for eighth place in the field.

“[Knox’s] first round was great and it was good to see her play 36 hole coming off a knee surgery,” Cerulle said.

It was a different story in her second round, after a 6-over par 77 due to seven bogeys and only one birdie. Knox is currently in a tie for 43rd place with a total score of 6-over par 147.

LBSU’s top finisher from last week at the Colonel Bill Wollenberg Ptarmigan Ram Classic, junior Haley Tygret, and junior Cara Barker fared best today and both sit in a tie for 23rd at 1-over par 143. Barker was perhaps the biggest victim of the lack of birdies making 27 consecutive pars in spanning across both rounds. She will hope to see a few putts fall in the third round and charge up the leaderboard.

“Golf has a way of evening itself out,” Cerulle said. “The way things looked statistically today, [the birdies] just have to start falling.”

Senior Jennifer Yu is in a tie for 43rd with Knox after a 5-over par 147 day one score and sophomore Euna Pak is tied for 67th at 10-over par 151.

Colorado has the lead after day one with a team score of 18-under par 550, thanks to a second round 65 by sophomore Kirsty Hodgkins who holds the individual lead at 9-under par 133.

LBSU will work at moving back up the leaderboard in the third and final round starting today at 7:30 a.m. Live scoring can be followed on GolfStat.com.