Q&A: Women’s head coach Mauricio Ingrassia

Earlier in the month, Long Beach State women’s soccer team head coach Mauricio Ingrassia celebrated his 150th career win at the helm of LBSU in a 3-0 victory against the University of San Diego. The impressive milestone is one of numerous achievements coach Ingrassia has accumulated in his 14 seasons at LBSU. In a preview before the 49ers’ Big West Conference opener against Hawai’i, coach Ingrassia took time to discuss some of his favorite moments at LBSU and give an insight into Sunday’s match.

First off congrats on your milestone. How does it feel to get your 150th career win at Long Beach State?

MI: Thank you so much, I appreciate it. You know, it’s not something that you get ready for. It’s good to get the win, and that was about it. Ready for the next game.

You’ve been at LBSU for 14 seasons now, can you tell us some of your proudest moments coaching here?

MI: For me, they’re like the small moments, you know? That’s the thing that I remember the most. I remember some of my players running fitness tests when no one’s watching or the way the team interacts with each other. The chemistry and bonding of the players and the staff — those bus trips. The general good feeling of the group, which is what has allowed us to stay hungry and successful.

What about specific results and/or games?

MI: Of course there are some real highlights like winning a sweet-sixteen game at UCLA and winning the Big West championship last year in front of our fans; those are great moments as well. But then I don’t forget the teams where maybe we had a struggling year, here and there. Those years are important as well because that’s where true character comes out.

Are there any professional coaches or managers that you admire outside of college?

MI: Pep Guardiola. Also Juan Manuel Lillo who used to coach Dorados de Sinaloa in Mexico and is now coaching in Columbia.

The women’s soccer team had an inspiring record for the preseason of six wins, three losses and a tie, what are your expectations for the team going forward?

MI: I think we take it one game at a time, like we’ve been talking about. We have eight finals against direct opponents that want to get into the Big West Tournament and beyond, so we have to focus on one game at a time.

Specifically speaking of Hawai’i, your opponent for this Sunday’s conference game, what are some disciplines the team has to have in order to come out with a positive result against them?

MI: I think we have to show up and be who we are, you know. It’s going to be a fun one in front of our fans for opening night and it’s going to be an exciting game to be a part of. The teams is working really hard to be ready for that game.

Lastly, for those who may not know, your team lost one of its star players in senior captain Ashley Gonzales to injury earlier in the season. Can you give an update on the status of her injury?

MI: Well, she tore her ACL ten minutes into the second game against UCLA, so she’s out for the year. But luckily, she gets a medical redshirt, so she’ll be back next year. You don’t replace a player like Ashley, you reinvent it. And so, we kind of reinvented ourselves so far and we just have to keep it going.