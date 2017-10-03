MLB playoffs prediction

The Indians seem to be the favorite in the playoffs.

Cleveland Indians shortstop Francisco Lindor tags out the Minnesota Twins' Jorge Polanco, left, at second base during the first game of a doubleheader on Thursday, Aug. 17, 2017, at Target Field in Minneapolis. The Indians won, 9-3.

Cleveland Indians shortstop Francisco Lindor tags out the Minnesota Twins' Jorge Polanco, left, at second base during the first game of a doubleheader on Thursday, Aug. 17, 2017, at Target Field in Minneapolis. The Indians won, 9-3.

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Email This Story Send email to this address Enter Your Name Add a comment here Verification Send Email Cancel

One of the best sporting months is here. October is packed with events, from the start of the NBA season to the World Series to crown the best team in the MLB.

This year, I’m stoked for the baseball postseason — especially for the wild-card where it’s win or go home with one game played.

Although this year’s wild-card home teams are the New York Yankees and the Arizona Diamondbacks, both finished six games ahead of their respective opponent.

Last year, in the wild-card games between the Chicago Cubs vs. Pittsburgh Pirates and Houston Astros vs. Yankees the teams by record either had the same record or were only separated by one game. So with the postseason starting this week, here’s my preview and predictions for the MLB 2017 playoffs.

NL Wild Card: Rockies vs. Diamondbacks

In a competitive NL West, these teams showed the rest of the MLB that the clubs in the West Coast are a tough bunch. I see this one game as either team hitting or pitching their way in this matchup.

With the Diamondbacks putting their ace on the mound in Zach Grienke at home where he is 13-1 with a 2.87 ERA, this one seems to be in the D-Backs favor.

Prediction: Diamondbacks move on

ALDS: Boston Red Sox vs. Houston Astros

Boston seems to be in a weird situation. They have the arms to silence the Astros’ offense, but they don’t seem to have enough firepower to put up runs.

The new addiction of Justin Verlander for Houston this season is too much to ignore. His pitching and the clubs offense favori the Astros. Houston in the season ranked tops in the league in runs so watch out for them.

Prediction: Astros in 4

ALDS: Yankees vs. Cleveland Indians

The Indians made headlines in their late run where they gathered a 22-game winning streak. During that span they showed the league that they have the best starting pitching and are smart with the bats.

Facing the young Yankees roster, it seems to favor the Indians as they are experienced, but this one has to go to Cleveland in interesting series to watch.

Prediction: Indians in 4

NLDS: Chicago Cubs vs. Washington Nationals

This series is all about which star power will overcome the other. Last year’s champions, the Cubs will look to make another deep run in October with their experience. And with pitching even on both sides, I think the Cubs are the better club on the defensive side.

With a deep roster the Cubs will eventually come out of this win, but I wouldn’t be surprised if the Nationals win too.

Prediction: Cubs in 5

NLDS: D-Backs vs. Los Angeles Dodgers

With Arizona pitching staff being used in their wild-card game it seems to favor the Dodgers in this series. The Dodgers with the most wins in the regular season it seems that Los Angeles will find a way to get out of this one.

Led by Clayton Kershaw, Los Angeles will get past this series and send the division opponent home.

Prediction: Dodgers in 4

ALCS: Astros vs. Indians

With pitching being a factor in this championship series, I see the Indians bullpen will have to win it late in the games. That’s where I have to favor the Indians in this one.

Especially with the Indians nearly winning it last season, it seems that the Indians have the right pieces this year to go to the World Series.

Prediction: Indians in 6

NLCS: Cubs vs. Dodgers

They meet again. Although the Dodgers were the hottest club of baseball in the first half of the season, the Cubs are coming in as one in the end of the regular season. So I would have to give the edge to the defending world champions in this series, as Deja Vu will happen again.

The stars of the Cubs will come alive in Los Angeles in this series.

Prediction: Cubs in 7

World Series: Indians vs. Cubs

Last year, the Cubs were the team that broke their 108 season drought of a championship and the next team with a streak like that are the Cleveland Indians.

The Indians are the team that will be breaking their current 69-year drought this year. I see them just destined to hoist the trophy in the end of October over all the clubs in the postseason.

Prediction: Indians in 6