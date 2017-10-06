LBSU women’s soccer earns draw in UC Irvine

Long Beach sophomore Kaitlin Fregulia heads the ball against Hawai'i in Sunday's match at George Allen Field.

Long Beach sophomore Kaitlin Fregulia heads the ball against Hawai'i in Sunday's match at George Allen Field.

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Email This Story Send email to this address Enter Your Name Add a comment here Verification Send Email Cancel

Despite registering 16 shots throughout the match, the Long Beach State women’s soccer team was not able to break the deadlock against UC Irvine and came out with a 0-0 double overtime draw.

With the tie, the 49ers (7-3-2, 1-0-1 Big West) remain undefeated in Big West Conference play following their 3-0 victory against Hawai’i on Sunday.

As a result, both the 49ers and the Anteaters (7-3-4, 2-0-1 Big West) extend their unbeaten streaks to four games each, with identical records of three wins and a tie during the stretch.

During the match, LBSU’s defense played an important role to keep the game scoreless, particularly sophomore goalkeeper Mia Hummel, who saved five shots.

Sophomore forward Katie Pingel and senior midfielder Jessica Vincent were both busy on offense for LBSU, tallying up four total shots a piece.

For UCI, the offense was persistent throughout the entirety of the match, with a staggering 18 total shots, led by freshman forward Sydney Carr’s seven.

Going into the extra period, the 49ers were undefeated in two overtimes this season, recording a 3-2 victory against UConn and a 2-2 draw versus Cal State Northridge, both in double overtime.

Both teams had opportunities to come out of the overtime period victorious, notably the Anteaters, who had a last minute shot by Carr blocked by Hummel.

At the end, both teams walk out of the Black and Blue rivalry with a shared point and will look to continue their success leading up to the Big West Conference Tournament.

For now, LBSU will try to stretch its current winning streak to five games when the team faces rival Cal State Fullerton at 7 p.m. on Sunday at George Allen Field.