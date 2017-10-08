MENU

No. 7 LBSU misses upset chance at No. 1 USC

49ers force OT but can't stop the Trojans, falling 11-9.

Bobby Yagake

Alex Manfredi, Assistant Social Media Editor
October 8, 2017

Going into Thursday night’s game against No.1 USC, the No. 7 Long Beach State men’s water polo team couldn’t have imagined the upset they nearly pulled off at the Uytengsu Aquatics Center in Los Angeles.

LBSU (9-7) locked down on defense in the first half against the Trojans, tied 3-3 behind two goals from junior defender Keegan Wicken and one to end the half from senior utility Jacob Fujioka.

The 49ers came out of halftime firing on all cylinders against USC. LBSU never held a lead in the game, but were quick to respond to USC goals scored throughout the second half. With 4:19 left to play in the game, the 49ers trailed 8-5, but a resilient comeback led by goals from Wicken and senior utility Mitchell Holden to close out the fourth quarter got them back in it.

Outshooting the Trojans 36-33 in the game, LBSU scored five goals in the second half comeback effort to force an overtime period. USC scored two straight goals to take a 10-8 lead. Junior defender Austin Stevenson cut the lead to 10-9, but it was not enough as USC won the game, 11-9.

Next up for the 49ers is a road matchup against the No. 9 Pepperdine Waves at 4 p.m. on Friday.

