No.7 LBSU men’s water polo seeking first win in nearly a month

Finding their offensive groove will be key for the 49ers.

Wednesday’s game for the No. 7 Long Beach State men’s water polo team is a “statement game” to say the least.

LBSU (9-9) is coming off its fifth loss in a row after two tough defeats to No. 9 Pepperdine and No. 2 UCLA.

The team has been going through some offensive struggles in the winless drought, only scoring once in the first half against Pepperdine and three times against UCLA before the break. Team goal scorer sophomore attacker Austin Stewart has only scored two goals in the past three games.

While LBSU has been in an offensive funk as of late, the team’s defense has kept them close during games.

The 49ers’ will look to keep their tight defensive presence intact at 6 p.m. tonight as No. 12 UC San Diego comes to the Ken Lindgren Aquatics Center.

The Tritons’ (7-10) offense is led by a high-scoring duo in senior utility Arman Momdzhyan and freshman utility Connor Turnbow-Lindenstadt. Both have 38 goals so far this season, as UCSD remains undefeated in Western Water Polo Association play at 4-0.

After tonight’s game against the Tritons, the 49ers will take on No. 8 UC Santa Barbara at 7 p.m. Friday night at home. LBSU will then have a doubleheader Sunday afternoon against No. 3 California and Golden West College.