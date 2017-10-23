LBSU gets a boozy addition in the Walter Pyramid

The building will have a Courtside Sand Bar for all men’s basketball events and other selected events within the Walter Pyramid.

The Walter Pyramid has been an simple facility for Long Beach State sports for over 20 years. It is a nationally recognized for its appearance and being home to the basketball program and volleyball teams.

Today, the LBSU athletic department announced that the iconic gym will have the Courtside Sand Bar that is presented by Ballast Point. The Sand Bar will offer a VIP experience with a great view of the action within the Walter Pyramid.

“We are excited to provide this unique in-game experience,” Athletic Director Andy Fee said in the press release. “We’re striving to enhance our fan experience and this is a big step in that direction.”

The Courtside Sand Bar will be located in the baseline underneath the scoreboard. Long Beach State is partnering with Ballast Point and Legends to create the Courtside Sand Bar and it will offer food and beverage options for purchase such as craft brew, premium wine and catered food by Legends.

“Our goal is to deliver the best atmosphere possible,” Fee said in the press release. “We have heard fans asking for this type of access and premium seating opportunity.”

With admission being free to Beach Athletic Club members only within the Director’s Circle level will be granted entry, it is unlikely students will be able to experience the new bar. In order to be in the Director’s Circle, members must contribute $5000 or more annually and all members will need to have season tickets to have access to the new attraction.

The Courtside Sand Bar will be available at all of the men’s basketball games and for other selected events within the Walter Pyramid.

There will be an additional 16 new season tickets available inside the VIP seating area inside the Courtside Sand Bar. The new seats will be along the front side of the enclosed area against the baseline with tables to watch the game. Those 16 season ticket owners will be able to experience the other benefits within the Courtside Sand Bar.

While the Courtside Sand Bar is pretty exclusive, this Friday LBSU students 21+ will be able to enjoy a beer or glass of wine in the women’s volleyball game against UC Davis.