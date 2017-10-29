LBSU men’s golf finishes tied for sixth at the Visit Stockton Pacific Invitational

The 49ers record their fourth straight top-10 finish to conclude the first half of the 2017-18 season.

The Long Beach State men’s golf team concluded the fall half of its season with a sixth-place finish at the Visit Stockton Pacific Invitational. With a 3-round score of 4-under par 860. All four appearances the team has made since September have resulted in top-10 finishes, making a pretty big statement to kick-off its 2017-18 campaign.

The Reserve at Spanos Park in Stockton plays 7,082 yards and averages over one stroke above the par score of 72.

Junior Andres Gonzalez had a great week of golf scoring a 69, 72, and final round of 68 for a 7-under par 209 and finishing in a tie for ninth place.

Gonzalez had the second most birdies in the tournament with 16 and jumped three spots after his 68 in the final round when he nailed six birdies. His performance last weekend marks the second time this season in which all three round scores in a single event were par for the course or lower.

Junior Joe Fryer had an uncharacteristic weekend placing in a tie for 42nd at 2-over par 218. A final round 3-over par 75 made him fall 21 spots to his worst finish since the spring of 2016 and snapped his streak of four consecutive starts with a top-10 result. Fryer made seven birdies and one eagle but had seven bogeys and two double bogeys that prevented him from his usual under-par performance.

Junior Patrick Pockels tied for 51st at 4-over par 220 while senior Nick Cantlay and freshman Connor Nelson both tied for 65th at 6-over par 222.

Santa Clara won the event with a three round team score of 30-under par 834. The Broncos secured their second win of the season with a six-stroke cushion between them and BYU.

Patrick Fishburn of BYU won individual honors by one stroke at 13-under par 203. The Cougars’ senior defended his title after winning the same event last season as well at 9-under par.

The 49ers had a strong showing in the fall season so far and will be eager to get back into action on Jan. 29 at the Waves Challenge at Saticoy Country Club in Somis, Ca. A run at the Big West Conference championship looks very possible after the impressive first half of the year.