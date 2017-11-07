Women’s basketball shooting guard and small forward breakdown

There are a lot of new faces in the Long Beach women’s basketball program, including head coach Jeff Cammon. With seven freshmen joining the squad, Long Beach is looking for a return to the NCAA Tournament after exiting the first round last season and develop its talent for the years to come. Here is a breakdown of the wings at the Beach this season.

Shooting Guards:

#1 Jessica Gertz (Senior, 5’10’): This is Gertz’s fourth year on the team, coming off a campaign averaging 5.2 points, 1.5 assists and 1.1 rebounds. She’s a threat from deep, shooting at .395 percent last season on 303 attempted shots. The shooting guard also has the ability to produce off the dribble by driving to the basket and finishing with her length. Gertz is aggressive, and when her shot is not falling likes to create contact to draw fouls. Her off-ball movement is what sets her apart, as she can find a way to get open or free someone up.

#11 Martina McCowan (Junior, 5’9’): The shooting guard earned her way into the starting lineup last season. While she did not provide a lot of scoring, averaging just 2.3 points and 1.5 assists per game, her defense is what helped the team. McCowan is active, quick and aggressive on both ends. She’ll get up and defend or dive to the floor for a loose ball. McCowan may get to start this season, but if not, look for her to come off the bench as a spark for the team.

#5 Mason VanHouten (Freshmen, 5’8’): The freshman shooting guard hails from Fort Wayne, Indiana, where she averaged 21.4 points per game, 2.9 assists, 3.8 rebounds and 1.2 steals at Fort Wayne Canterbury. VanHouten likes to play at a fast pace, getting defensive stops and rebounding the ball to push it up quickly. She has the ability to create her own shot when the offense is stagnant, and will be a great fit in the 49er rotation. VanHouten will make her case to start this season if she continues to produce points.

Small Forwards:

#23 Cecily Wilson (Senior, 5’8’): Wilson came off the bench for most of last year, but looks to start at the “three” position this season. Averaging 3.8 points and 2.1 rebounds per game last season, she will likely start due to her experience on the team. Wilson uses her length to get deflections and lock up opponents. She may not be a prolific scorer, but she uses her leadership and determination to help the team.

#22 Sasha Brown (Freshman, 5’10’): Newcomer Brown comes from Stockton, California where she led Sacramento high school to three consecutive Metro League Championships. She was a three-time First Team All-Metro Selection while averaging 10 points and 10 rebounds. Brown comes from a winning culture and looks to do the same at Long Beach. Her ability to grab boards and run down in transition will help the 49ers spread the floor and create open looks. She will compete with Wilson for the starting wing spot, but will look to grow her own game either way.