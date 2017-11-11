No. 7 LBSU men’s water polo punishes LMU

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

In Wednesday afternoon’s matchup against Loyola Marymount, the No. 7 Long Beach State men’s water polo team broke out for 20 goals in a 20-6 blowout win. The goal total tied the team’s season high, when they beat Whittier earlier in the season, 20-5.

LBSU (13-11) took an early lead, jumping out to a 5-2 lead after the first quarter. Redshirt sophomore Austin Stewart scored an entire hat trick of his own. Junior defender Austin Stevenson and sophomore attacker Nemanja Bakic also contributed to the goal barrage in the first.

The 49ers continued the high offensive pace in the second, scoring six more goals as they led 11-5 at the halftime break. Stevenson scored two more times in the second, earning the hat trick joining fellow teammate Stewart.

In the second half, Long Beach never looked back. The team outscored the Lions 5-1, increasing their lead to 16-6 going into the fourth quarter. In the fourth, the 49ers defense clamped down and didn’t allow a single Lions goal.

The 49ers will now prepare to face No. 6 UC Irvine in a road matchup Friday night at 7 p.m. LBSU has already beat UCI 12-7 earlier this season at the Mountain Pacific Invitational. After Friday night’s game, the 49ers will begin Golden Coast Conference Tournament play in Irvine beginning Nov. 17.