LBSU women’s basketball seeking first win of season against Arizona

Long Beach State freshman guard Sasha Brown defends the inbounds pass against Montana State at the Walter Pyramid on Nov. 12.

The Long Beach State women’s basketball team will seek its first victory of the season when it visits Arizona on Tuesday.

It will be the first meeting between the two teams since the 2012-13 season when Long Beach edged out Arizona, 71-61, at the Walter Pyramid.

LBSU (0-5) have looked lackluster on both sides of the court, allowing opponents to shoot 48 percent from the field while only managing a dismal 34 percent from the court on the offensive side.

The lack of productivity on both sides of the court is the biggest reason attributing to the 49ers’ five-game losing streak to start the season.

Things are getting progressively worse for Long Beach after coming off a season worst in points against San Diego last Wednesday, as the team was only able to muster 40 points in the contest.

While Long Beach has struggled as a whole this season, freshman guard Shanaijah Davison has been a bright spot for the women’s basketball program.

Davison is leading the team in scoring averaging 15.6 points per game, and is second in assists per game on the team with a little over two. She has scored in double-figures in all but one game this season, including a season-high 29 points against USC.

The Wildcats are also on a losing skid of their own, having dropped their last three games.

But just like Long Beach has a bright freshman guard in Davison, Arizona has freshman guard Sam Thomas who is playing a vital role within the team.

Thomas is averaging 10.4 points, eight rebounds, three assists per game, and shooting 50 percent from the field for Arizona this season.

Another standout for the Wildcats is senior guard JaLea Bennett.

Bennett is averaging 12.8 points, 5.2 rebounds, and two assists for Arizona on the season.

LBSU will need to pay close attention to those two guards if it has any hopes of coming out of Tucson with a victory.