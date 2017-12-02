1250 Bellflower Blvd. Long Beach, CA 90840 -- LA-4 201 -- (562) 985-8000.

Daily 49er

LBSU Athletics introduces new clubhouse

The women’s soccer and softball team will be getting a new facility at the end of the summer.

Kevin Colindres, Staff WriterDecember 2, 2017Leave a Comment

LBSU+athletics+announced+Thursday+the+construction+of+a+new+clubhouse+for+the+women%E2%80%99s+soccer+and+softball+team.+The+%243.5+million+project+will+begin+in+January+and+aims+to+be+finished+in+late+summer.
LBSU athletics announced Thursday the construction of a new clubhouse for the women’s soccer and softball team. The $3.5 million project will begin in January and aims to be finished in late summer.

LBSU athletics announced Thursday the construction of a new clubhouse for the women’s soccer and softball team. The $3.5 million project will begin in January and aims to be finished in late summer.

Courtesy of LBSU Athletics

Courtesy of LBSU Athletics

LBSU athletics announced Thursday the construction of a new clubhouse for the women’s soccer and softball team. The $3.5 million project will begin in January and aims to be finished in late summer.

Advertisement

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






Share On...Share on FacebookShare on Google+Tweet about this on TwitterShare on RedditPin on PinterestShare on LinkedInEmail this to someone
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Long Beach State called a press conference on Thursday to announce the construction of a new clubhouse for the women’s soccer and softball team. The $3.5 million project will begin in January and aims to be finished in late summer.

Long Beach will break ground at the corner of the softball complex nearest to the entrance to George Allen Field, allowing for easy access for both teams, and will include individual lockers, sports medicine space and team rooms for both programs. Both the soccer and softball programs move on from the days where the two used public locker rooms in the Kinesiology building and the Walter Pyramid for team meetings and sports medicine treatment.

“Even though we are financially constrained, the athletics department has always done so much with so little,” CSULB president Jane Close Conoley said. “We want to thank everyone who’s supported us in this project.”

Doug and Sandra Leafstedt contributed $200,000 to get the ball rolling, which the university would match. At the unveiling it was announced that Deputy Athletics Director Cindy Masner would also contribute $50,000 to the project.

Coaches of both programs in attendance expressed their gratitude, and explained what it meant for the students and program to have a new facility.

“This is going to impact are student athletes by giving them a classroom to learn, but also be a place to unwind,” softball head coach Kim Sowder said.

Softball in particular had to always keep all of its equipment in the dugout during the game which led to less space, and was an overall distraction.

For the women’s soccer head coach Mauricio Ingrassia, it was all about respect. The team would spend its halftime under a pop-up canopy and sit on folding chairs

“Getting this facility gives is a sign of respect for the players, coaches and all the alumni that built this program we have today,” Ingrassia said.

The goal of the athletics department is to continue to grow, and build new facilities to accommodate student athletes.

“This is going to flip the vision of what recruits and communities see when they comes to soccer and softball games,” athletic director Andy Fee said.

Share On...Share on FacebookShare on Google+Tweet about this on TwitterShare on RedditPin on PinterestShare on LinkedInEmail this to someone

Tags: , , , , , , ,

Leave a Comment

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




CAPTCHA

*

Navigate Right
Navigate Left
  • LBSU Athletics introduces new clubhouse

    Editorials

    The Internet is in danger — but you can help

  • LBSU Athletics introduces new clubhouse

    Men's Basketball

    LBSU suffers blowout loss at Arizona

  • LBSU Athletics introduces new clubhouse

    Arts & Life

    Art by the community, for the community

  • LBSU Athletics introduces new clubhouse

    Arts & Life

    “Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp” — come for the nostalgia, stay for the fun

  • LBSU Athletics introduces new clubhouse

    Showcase

    LBSU women’s basketball beats Arizona 80-72 for its first win of the season

  • LBSU Athletics introduces new clubhouse

    Campus

    Closed drinking fountains at CSULB continue to raise questions

  • LBSU Athletics introduces new clubhouse

    Campus

    Mold discovered on second floor of University Library

  • LBSU Athletics introduces new clubhouse

    Men's Basketball

    LBSU falls to Nebraska behind multiple career-high’s

  • LBSU Athletics introduces new clubhouse

    Showcase

    Harward is in a class of her own

  • LBSU Athletics introduces new clubhouse

    Crime

    University Police arrest suspect for threats made to La Raza Student Association