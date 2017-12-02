LBSU Athletics introduces new clubhouse

The women’s soccer and softball team will be getting a new facility at the end of the summer.

LBSU athletics announced Thursday the construction of a new clubhouse for the women’s soccer and softball team. The $3.5 million project will begin in January and aims to be finished in late summer.

LBSU athletics announced Thursday the construction of a new clubhouse for the women’s soccer and softball team. The $3.5 million project will begin in January and aims to be finished in late summer.

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Email This Story Send email to this address Enter Your Name Add a comment here Verification Send Email Cancel

Long Beach State called a press conference on Thursday to announce the construction of a new clubhouse for the women’s soccer and softball team. The $3.5 million project will begin in January and aims to be finished in late summer.

Long Beach will break ground at the corner of the softball complex nearest to the entrance to George Allen Field, allowing for easy access for both teams, and will include individual lockers, sports medicine space and team rooms for both programs. Both the soccer and softball programs move on from the days where the two used public locker rooms in the Kinesiology building and the Walter Pyramid for team meetings and sports medicine treatment.

“Even though we are financially constrained, the athletics department has always done so much with so little,” CSULB president Jane Close Conoley said. “We want to thank everyone who’s supported us in this project.”

Doug and Sandra Leafstedt contributed $200,000 to get the ball rolling, which the university would match. At the unveiling it was announced that Deputy Athletics Director Cindy Masner would also contribute $50,000 to the project.

Coaches of both programs in attendance expressed their gratitude, and explained what it meant for the students and program to have a new facility.

“This is going to impact are student athletes by giving them a classroom to learn, but also be a place to unwind,” softball head coach Kim Sowder said.

Softball in particular had to always keep all of its equipment in the dugout during the game which led to less space, and was an overall distraction.

For the women’s soccer head coach Mauricio Ingrassia, it was all about respect. The team would spend its halftime under a pop-up canopy and sit on folding chairs

“Getting this facility gives is a sign of respect for the players, coaches and all the alumni that built this program we have today,” Ingrassia said.

The goal of the athletics department is to continue to grow, and build new facilities to accommodate student athletes.

“This is going to flip the vision of what recruits and communities see when they comes to soccer and softball games,” athletic director Andy Fee said.