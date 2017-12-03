1250 Bellflower Blvd. Long Beach, CA 90840 -- LA-4 201 -- (562) 985-8000.

Daily 49er

LBSU finishes its trip to Montana with a loss

Early fouls stop the 49ers from bouncing back against the LadyGriz.

Kevin Colindres, Staff WriterDecember 3, 2017Leave a Comment

Long+Beach+State+freshman+guard+Shanaijah+Davison+attempts+a+layup+in+Nov.+17+game+against+Loyola+Marymount+at+the+Walter+Pyramid.
Long Beach State freshman guard Shanaijah Davison attempts a layup in Nov. 17 game against Loyola Marymount at the Walter Pyramid.

Long Beach State freshman guard Shanaijah Davison attempts a layup in Nov. 17 game against Loyola Marymount at the Walter Pyramid.

Joseph Kling

Joseph Kling

Long Beach State freshman guard Shanaijah Davison attempts a layup in Nov. 17 game against Loyola Marymount at the Walter Pyramid.

Advertisement

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






Share On...Share on FacebookShare on Google+Tweet about this on TwitterShare on RedditPin on PinterestShare on LinkedInEmail this to someone
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Long Beach State women’s basketball guards Shanaijah Davison and Cecily Wilson combined for 32 points and 15 rebounds, but it was not enough for the 49ers to overcome the LadyGriz.

LBSU’s (1-7) poor shooting night and excessive fouling, resulted in a 67-60 loss to Montana (2-5). The LadyGriz made 17-of-22 of their free throws, which ultimately put them over the top.

“The effort was there tonight but we just couldn’t score,” head coach Jeff Cammon said on 22 West Radio. “A lot of the girls got in foul trouble early, which kept them out of the game.”

Cammon continued his four-guard experiment, but opted to put freshman center Emma Merriweather at the five position, replacing freshman forward Naomi Hunt.

“We wanted to find a way to get Emma more touches so we put her as the starter,” Cammon said.

This quickly backfired, as Merriweather would pick up three fouls in the first half and only play 14 minutes in the entire match.

While the 49ers did improve their shooting from last game, the team’s sloppy play in the second half gave the LadyGriz all they needed to garner a victory.

“We’re a young team and we have a lot to learn on both sides of the floor,” Cammon said. “We were right there, all we need to do is minimize crucial errors.”

The team only had 12 assists on the night, but found success down low.

Davison carried Long Beach offensively, but her inefficient 6-of-23 shooting cost the team many possessions. She has been given the greenlight to shoot, but has not found a way to balance her play style when the ball is not consistently going in.

Wilson had 13 points on 5-of-8 shooting, while also adding 10 rebounds and four steals.

“She came out ready to play, all while she’s a little banged up,” Cammon said. “No matter what the situation, she is always up for the challenge.”

It was a neck-to-neck game with six minutes left in the game until Montana went on a 17-9 run and never looked back.

“Turnovers and fouls cost us the game, but everyday we see the team improving,” Cammon said.

LBSU ends its six-game road trip on Thursday at 6 p.m. in Arizona against Grand Canyon University.

Share On...Share on FacebookShare on Google+Tweet about this on TwitterShare on RedditPin on PinterestShare on LinkedInEmail this to someone

Tags: , , , , , , , ,

Leave a Comment

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




CAPTCHA

*

Navigate Right
Navigate Left
  • LBSU finishes its trip to Montana with a loss

    Men's Basketball

    LBSU routed by Fresno State

  • LBSU finishes its trip to Montana with a loss

    Showcase

    LBSU Athletics introduces new clubhouse

  • LBSU finishes its trip to Montana with a loss

    Sports

    LBSU drops first match in Lady Griz Classic

  • LBSU finishes its trip to Montana with a loss

    Men's Basketball

    Five takeaways from the 49ers’ 91-56 loss to Arizona

  • LBSU finishes its trip to Montana with a loss

    Men's Basketball

    LBSU suffers blowout loss at Arizona

  • LBSU finishes its trip to Montana with a loss

    Sports

    Fregulia selected to All-West Region Second Team by United Soccer Coaches

  • LBSU finishes its trip to Montana with a loss

    Sports

    LBSU shows signs of life on the road

  • LBSU finishes its trip to Montana with a loss

    Showcase

    LBSU women’s basketball beats Arizona 80-72 for its first win of the season

  • LBSU finishes its trip to Montana with a loss

    Sports

    The Big West Conference is expanding

  • LBSU finishes its trip to Montana with a loss

    Men's Basketball

    LBSU ends long road trip at Arizona