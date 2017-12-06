LBSU suffers against Fresno State
December 6, 2017
Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.
Email This Story
The 49ers suffered a second consecutive double-digit loss. In what was expected to be a close game between the Long Beach State men’s basketball team and former Big West rival Fresno State turned into a nightmare Saturday. The 49ers were blown out for a second consecutive game, losing 106-70 at the Walter Pyramid.
Leave a Comment
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.