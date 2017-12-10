1250 Bellflower Blvd. Long Beach, CA 90840 -- LA-4 201 -- (562) 985-8000.

Daily 49er

Five takeaways from 49ers’ 78-71 victory against Pepperdine

The men’s basketball team will look to its next game against Eastern Michigan at the Walter Pyramid.

Jerel Abella, Contributing WriterDecember 10, 2017Leave a Comment

Long+Beach+State+point+guard+Deishuan+Booker+attempts+a+fadeaway+shot+in+Dec.+3+game+against+Stanford+at+the+Walter+Pyramid.+
Long Beach State point guard Deishuan Booker attempts a fadeaway shot in Dec. 3 game against Stanford at the Walter Pyramid.

Long Beach State point guard Deishuan Booker attempts a fadeaway shot in Dec. 3 game against Stanford at the Walter Pyramid.

Christian Gonzales

Christian Gonzales

Long Beach State point guard Deishuan Booker attempts a fadeaway shot in Dec. 3 game against Stanford at the Walter Pyramid.

Advertisement

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






Share On...Share on FacebookShare on Google+Tweet about this on TwitterShare on RedditPin on PinterestShare on LinkedInEmail this to someone
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

After Long Beach State (5-7) defeated Pepperdine (4-6) Saturday, a contributing writer compiled a breakdown of the team’s performance.

1. Alberts from deep: Junior guard Bryan Alberts had a career-best six three-pointers for the 49ers Saturday night. Out of Alberts’ 15 field goal attempts, 12 came from behind the arc, but the guard did not convert on a single two-point shot. Alberts helped lift the offense while Jordan Griffin struggled from the three-point range. The sophomore guard only made one of seven from that distance.

2. Smooth Offense: The 49ers played unselfish basketball, totaling 21 assists for the game. The offense was very fluid and played with great ball movement. The team also took care of the basketball getting into offensive sets and executing. For most of the game, they were able to get what they wanted and held the lead for nearly the entire game.

3. Defense creating havoc: Long Beach had an early nine-point lead in the first half, but let it slip away as the score was tied at halftime. It was a completely different story in the second, stepping up the defense by getting into the passing lanes and pressing Pepperdine. Long Beach forced 16 turnovers, and scored 23 points off of them.

4. Pepperdine looked lost: Overall, Pepperdine seemed to have no identity. On some offensive sets, the team looked disoriented and did not know who the ball was going to. When things were going downhill, no one on Pepperdine stepped up as a leader for the team.

5. Contributors from everyone: Saturday night was a great team win. Each player that checked in for the 49ers had at least one field goal. Everyone played their role, making for a smooth game. Long Beach shot an impressive 48.3 percent, landing 29 of 60 field goals.

Conclusion: This was a big road victory for the 49ers. Long Beach lost four of its last five games prior going into Saturday night’s game. With a great team win, the 49ers can build off of this notable win.

Long Beach will enjoy a seven-day break as the 49ers play at home in the Walter Pyramid against Eastern Michigan on Dec 16.

Share On...Share on FacebookShare on Google+Tweet about this on TwitterShare on RedditPin on PinterestShare on LinkedInEmail this to someone

Tags: , , , ,

Leave a Comment

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




CAPTCHA

*

Navigate Right
Navigate Left
  • Five takeaways from 49ers’ 78-71 victory against Pepperdine

    Men's Basketball

    LBSU cruises past Pepperdine

  • Five takeaways from 49ers’ 78-71 victory against Pepperdine

    Men's Basketball

    Despite two career-high’s LBSU falls to Southern Utah

  • Five takeaways from 49ers’ 78-71 victory against Pepperdine

    Daily 49er Video

    LBSU suffers against Fresno State

  • Five takeaways from 49ers’ 78-71 victory against Pepperdine

    Men's Basketball

    LBSU begins two-game road trip against Southern Utah

  • Five takeaways from 49ers’ 78-71 victory against Pepperdine

    Daily 49er Video

    LBSU vs. Stanford Men’s Basketball

  • Five takeaways from 49ers’ 78-71 victory against Pepperdine

    Men's Basketball

    Five takeaways from the 49ers’ 76-68 win over Stanford

  • Five takeaways from 49ers’ 78-71 victory against Pepperdine

    Men's Basketball

    LBSU tops Stanford behind career day from Jordan Griffin

  • Five takeaways from 49ers’ 78-71 victory against Pepperdine

    Men's Basketball

    LBSU routed by Fresno State

  • Five takeaways from 49ers’ 78-71 victory against Pepperdine

    Men's Basketball

    Five takeaways from the 49ers’ 91-56 loss to Arizona

  • Five takeaways from 49ers’ 78-71 victory against Pepperdine

    Men's Basketball

    LBSU suffers blowout loss at Arizona