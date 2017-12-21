No. 7 Tennessee too much for LBSU

The 49ers showed heart against the Lady Vols, but fell short on Sunday.

Long Beach State freshman guard Shanaijah Davison attempts a layup in Sunday's game against No. 7 Tennessee at the Walter Pyramid.

It was never a close match, but the Long Beach State women’s basketball team showed signs of improvement in its 90-61 loss against No.7 Tennessee.

LBSU (2-9) was led by freshman guard Ma’Qhi Berry who had a solid all around game contributing 19 points, nine assists and seven rebounds. Tennessee (11-0) was an offensive juggernaut with five players scoring in double digits, while Mercedes Russell and Jaime Nared both ended the night with double-doubles.

“Moving the ball and making the extra pass is something that we look to get better at in every game,” Berry said. “We struggled tonight, but there was some growth here as well.”

The 49ers fought hard in the first quarter, but it was obvious from the start that the team would not be able to maintain the Lady Vol’s pace.

One of the biggest discrepancies of the night was the lack of free throws the 49ers were able to draw. The team did not have a free throw attempt until the halfway mark of the fourth quarter, while Tennessee was able to take 12 trips to the free throw line.

“We were being aggressive, but its not as easy as you think when you’re trying to finish over those threes,” head coach Jeff Cammon said. “The defense was at an advantage and I’d rather have us kick it out than try to challenge athletes.”

Cammon credits the lack of energy in transition as a big factor in the 49ers loss.

Long Beach struggled to grab 30 rebounds throughout the night, while Tennessee doubled that amount with 62 rebounds which led to 18 fast break points. The 49ers who usually find a way to score in transition were left with zero fast break points.

“Our pace could have been better and we could have attacked more in transition,” Cammon said.

Freshmen guard Shanaijah Davison has been a consistent offensive threat for the 49ers, but finished the night with 0-of-12 shooting and three turnovers. It was a tough one for Davison, but Cammon was not concerned with her performance.

“Its growing pains, she’s going to have games like that,” Cammon said. “She didn’t let the game come to her tonight, but she has to do a better job in picking her spots and taking the right shots.”

Long Beach continues its home stand in the Walter Pyramid on Dec. 20 at 3 p.m. against Illinois State.