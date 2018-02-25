The 49ers drown the Rainbow Wahine

With the game tied at 70 and 4.4 seconds left, freshman guard Shanaijah Davison attempted to drive left with a chance to win. However, pressure defense by junior guard Tia Kanoa gave Davison problems and forced her to miss the shot.

The game went into overtime, where Long Beach pulled out the win after being down by as much as 12 in the second half.

“I lost control of the ball, I couldn’t even look at the clock,” Davison said. “I just saw that I was open on a three and I just chucked it up.”

Despite a horrible third quarter in which the 49ers were outscored 25-9, the Long Beach State women’s basketball team (6-22, 4-10 Big West) was able to salvage the game and beat the Hawaii Rainbow Wahine (11-16, 4-10 Big West), 85-80, in overtime to tie for seventh place in the Big West.

“Another gutsy performance from our young ladies,” head coach Jeff Cammon said. “They’re getting better and better.”

Wilson played well in the first half, scoring 14 points and snatching three rebounds and playing solid defense, as well as hustling when the team needed it. Her effort helped push Long Beach’s lead to 11 with 8:15 left in the second quarter.

Hawaii would fight back, forcing turnovers to fuel the comeback. At the end of the first half the 49ers led 35-28, with Wilson leading all scorers with 14 points while junior forward Lahni Salanoa had 10 for the Rainbow Wahine.

The second half started ominously for Long Beach as it shot 26.7 percent from the floor, outscored 25-9 and found themselves in a 53-44 hole going into the fourth with senior forward Sarah Toeaina scoring 10 points in the third alone.

“We’re just all out of sync,” Cammon said of the third quarter. “It was just breakdowns…and I’m just thankful we were able to respond to it and make the adjustment on the court.”

At the start of the fourth, the 49ers’ renewed defensive focus and aggressive attack on the basket allowed them to get to the free-throw line to trim the deficit, with Davison scoring six points in the period. After missing the game-winning shot and going into overtime, fatigue played a huge part in Long Beach win. Hawaii committed only 13 fouls in regulation but had nine in overtime, giving Long Beach the separation they needed to pull away with the win.

“We were ready to come out and compete and that’s what we did,” Davidson said. “We got the outcome with the ‘W’ and we’re happy.”

Davison finished with 22 points, with 18 coming from the second half and overtime to lead five players in double figures for the 49ers. Toeaina had 24 points and 10 rebounds for the Rainbow Wahine.

With two games left in the season, Cammon wants to get both wins so the team has momentum going into the Big West tournament.

“We want to win those next two games and go on to that tournament to surprise some people,” Cammon concluded.

The 49ers continue their three-game homestand to end the season at 7 p.m. Thursday against UC Riverside.