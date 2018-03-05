Long Beach State Women’s basketball defeats CSUN

LBSU closes the regular season with five straight wins.
Jarrod Castillo
Jarrod Castillo, Staff writerMarch 5, 2018
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.
Name
Email Address
Speak your mind
CAPTCHA Code *
Long Beach nonprofit to provide household essentials for senior citizens
March 5, 2018
The Samsung Galaxy S9 offers modest upgrades
March 4, 2018
Web series, “Undocumented Tales” comes to the big screen
Long Beach residents take a stand for their city
Campus
People’s State of the City 2018
Campus Voices: Is CSULB an elite school?
Daily 49er Video
Campus Voices: How do CSULB students feel about the National School Walkout
Arts & Life
Down to the Bone Ep. 5: Rance’s Chicago Pizza
Baseball
ASU vs. LBSU
This Week’s Galleries from the School of Art
CSULB students rally against the commencement changes
President Conoley Speaks at Second Samoan Church
Campus Voice: How do students feel about the new Snapchat update?
Down to the Bone Ep. 4: Pizzamania
Daily 49er
1250 Bellflower Blvd. Long Beach, CA 90840 — LA-4 201 — (562) 985-8000.
© 2018 • Privacy Policy • FLEX WordPress Theme by SNO • Log in
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.