1250 Bellflower Blvd. Long Beach, CA 90840 -- LA-4 201 -- (562) 985-8000.

Daily 49er

Long Beach State Women’s basketball defeats CSUN

LBSU closes the regular season with five straight wins.

Jarrod Castillo

Jarrod Castillo, Staff writer
March 5, 2018

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






Leave a Comment

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




CAPTCHA

*

Navigate Right
Navigate Left
  • Long Beach State Women’s basketball defeats CSUN

    Campus

    People’s State of the City 2018

  • Long Beach State Women’s basketball defeats CSUN

    Campus

    Campus Voices: Is CSULB an elite school?

  • Long Beach State Women’s basketball defeats CSUN

    Daily 49er Video

    Campus Voices: How do CSULB students feel about the National School Walkout

  • Long Beach State Women’s basketball defeats CSUN

    Arts & Life

    Down to the Bone Ep. 5: Rance’s Chicago Pizza

  • Long Beach State Women’s basketball defeats CSUN

    Baseball

    ASU vs. LBSU

  • Long Beach State Women’s basketball defeats CSUN

    Arts & Life

    This Week’s Galleries from the School of Art

  • Long Beach State Women’s basketball defeats CSUN

    Campus

    CSULB students rally against the commencement changes

  • Long Beach State Women’s basketball defeats CSUN

    Daily 49er Video

    President Conoley Speaks at Second Samoan Church

  • Long Beach State Women’s basketball defeats CSUN

    Daily 49er Video

    Campus Voice: How do students feel about the new Snapchat update?

  • Long Beach State Women’s basketball defeats CSUN

    Arts & Life

    Down to the Bone Ep. 4: Pizzamania