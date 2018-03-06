1250 Bellflower Blvd. Long Beach, CA 90840 -- LA-4 201 -- (562) 985-8000.

Daily 49er

Curry cooks the 49ers in the first round

Long Beach finishes its season with an underwhelming loss.

Kevin Colindres, Assistant Sports EditorMarch 6, 2018Leave a Comment

Freshmen+guard+Shanaijah+Davison+dribbles+the+ball+away+from+UC+Riverside+senior+guard+Michelle+Curry.+The+49ers+fell+to+UC+Riverside+79-66+in+the+first+round+of+the+Big+West+tournament.+
Freshmen guard Shanaijah Davison dribbles the ball away from UC Riverside senior guard Michelle Curry. The 49ers fell to UC Riverside 79-66 in the first round of the Big West tournament.

Freshmen guard Shanaijah Davison dribbles the ball away from UC Riverside senior guard Michelle Curry. The 49ers fell to UC Riverside 79-66 in the first round of the Big West tournament.

Joseph Kling | Daily 49er

Joseph Kling | Daily 49er

Freshmen guard Shanaijah Davison dribbles the ball away from UC Riverside senior guard Michelle Curry. The 49ers fell to UC Riverside 79-66 in the first round of the Big West tournament.

Advertisement

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






Print Friendly, PDF & Email

A hopeful final half of the season ended with a disappointing loss that sent the women’s basketball team home without a win.

Long Beach’s (8-22, 6-10 Big West) season came to an end after a 79-66 loss to UC Riverside (9-21, 6-10 Big West) in the first round of the Big West tournament.

The 49ers came in hot with a five game win streak, but couldn’t handle senior guard Michelle Curry’s impressive 20 points, 12 rebounds and 7 assists.

Redshirt senior Lauren Holt also contributed 22 points and 4 rebounds to seal the deal.

Inexperience and second half woes have plagued the 49ers all season, and it all came into fruition during the most important match of the year.

Both teams struggled to shoot all night, but it was the overall effort that UC Riverside brought that put the team over the top.

Long Beach was outrebounded 44-30 which gave the Highlanders 10 second chance points compared to the 49ers five.

Senior guard Cecily Wilson gave her all in the final game of her career, posting 22 points and four rebounds. Shooting 42.6 from the field and 33.3 from beyond the arc was not enough for the 49ers to get the job done. The team also shot poorly from the free throw line, hitting only half of their free throws to end the night.

Long Beach finished its regular season on a high note, but ultimately fell when the lights got bright. With all the progression the team has made this year, next year may very well be a different story.

Tags: , , , ,

Leave a Comment

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




CAPTCHA

*

Navigate Right
Navigate Left
  • Curry cooks the 49ers in the first round

    Campus

    Long Beach State aims to enroll local students

  • Curry cooks the 49ers in the first round

    Arts & Life

    Canonizing comics: “Anya’s Ghost” is a stellar comic about empathy and fitting in

  • Curry cooks the 49ers in the first round

    Showcase

    LBSU women’s tennis has a French captain leading the line

  • Curry cooks the 49ers in the first round

    Men's Sports

    No. 1 Long Beach State handle No. 12 CSUN at home

  • Curry cooks the 49ers in the first round

    Events

    Long Beach residents take a stand for their city

  • Curry cooks the 49ers in the first round

    Campus

    Motorized skateboards catching interest of CSULB students

  • Curry cooks the 49ers in the first round

    Arts & Life

    Bob Cole Conservatory celebrates 10 years

  • Curry cooks the 49ers in the first round

    Baseball

    A historic bottom of the fifth inning propels Long Beach State baseball over Arizona State

  • Curry cooks the 49ers in the first round

    Campus

    Health Resource Center takes an informative approach to cannabis on campus

  • Curry cooks the 49ers in the first round

    Baseball

    Long Beach rallied late, but could not overcome a 1-0 Arizona State lead