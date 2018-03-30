Gabe Levin makes his return to the court this weekend

Gabe Levin’s final collegiate career game ended with a missed tipped shot that sent the Long Beach State men’s basketball team home as a first round exit, but now he will be able to play one more game on the national stage.

This weekend, he will make his return to the court to represent the West at the Final Four in San Antonio this weekend by participating in the Reese’s College All-Star Game.

The event features the top senior student-athletes from NCAA Division I competing on the NCAA Final Four floor. The game is played as part of Final Four Friday, which also includes open practices for each of the teams competing in the event.

The senior forward was one of 10 players to be selected from the West Coast and the only member from either the Big West or West Coast Conference.

Levin had a career best season averaging 18.5 points, 7.6 rebounds and 1.8 assists. Highlights of the season included a 45 point game against UC Davis and the 12th player in school history to reach the 1,000 point mark.

The match is slated to tip off at 1:35 p.m. Friday, and will be televised live on CBS Sports Network.