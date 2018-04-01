No. 1 Long Beach State men’s volleyball assistant moving up the ranks

While the campus at Long Beach State has been quiet for spring break, the No. 1 Long Beach State men’s volleyball team made some noise of its own. On Wednesday, the men’s volleyball program promoted assistant coach and recruiting director Nick MacRae to associate head coach.

“He’s an enormous part of our success and I couldn’t be happier for Nick on his new title of associate head coach as he continues to move up the ladder and develop,” head coach Alan Knipe said. “It is a pleasure to work with him…It couldn’t happen to a better guy.”

MacRae is in the midst of his sixth season on the Long Beach State coaching staff. He originally arrived starting as the director of operations before being moved to assistant coach and recruiting director.

“I’m super excited. Long Beach is my home and this is my family,” MacRae told LBSU Athletics. “A big thanks to my family, President Jane Conoley for making this happen, our Athletics Director Andy Fee, our sport supervisor Mark Edrington, and our head coach Alan Knipe. Big thanks and love to the entire Long Beach community. I’m fired up to move forward.”

MacRae is a Long Beach product himself, attending Wilson High School, Long Beach City College and Long Beach State.

During MacRae’s time with the 49ers, he has helped them achieve an overall record of 104-35 for an impressive .748 winning percentage. During that span, Long Beach has achieved five Mountain Pacific Sports Federation Tournament appearances, one MPSF Tournament Championship, and back-to-back NCAA Final Four appearances. Most recently, MacRae has helped the team to a 19-0 record and No. 1 national ranking as well as winning the 2017 American Volleyball Coaches Association Thirty Under 30 Award, which honors up-and-coming coaches at all levels of volleyball.

“Nick has had a great impact on our program for the past five years and he is establishing himself as one of the top young coaches in volleyball,” Long Beach State Athletic Director Andy Fee said. “I appreciate what he brings to our program, from his many years of experience at all different levels of the game.”

McRae and the team will look to continue its undefeated season when it travels to UC San Diego on Friday.