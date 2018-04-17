Women’s and men’s golf place in top two

Jennifer Yu led the Long Beach State women’s golf team to the Big West Championship Tuesday at Strawberry Farms Golf Club. It’s the second time in school history that Long Beach has claimed the title since its Big West win in 2009.

Yu had a dominant performance finishing in first-place and carding a two-under par 69 in her final round of the tournament. The senior had a slow start with back-to-back bogeys, but quickly got on track with four birdies, including two in the final holes.

She is the first Long Beach State player since 2007 to win the individual title joining former 49er Kay Hoey.

Haley Tygret would tie for fifth after shooting a 73, two-over par. Holland Shourds was the third 49er to finish in the top 10, tieing for eight-place.

Long Beach secured the tournament victory, with second place UC Davis finishing the course 10 strokes above.

After winning the Big West Championship, the team automatically earns an invitation to the NCAA Regionals. The NCAA Tournament announcement will be on April 25.

Joe Fryer placed first for the Long Beach State men’s golf team after shooting one-over par 73 at the UC Santa Barbara Collegiate Tuesday. The junior matched the school record with his third career win and second time getting first place win this season.

Although Fryer won the UC Santa Barbara Collegiate, the 49ers finished second behind the Gauchos.

Nick Cantlay tied for sixth place after a 229, 13-over par card. This is Cantlay’s best finish and his second time finishing in the top 10.

Niels Andersen finished the tournament in the tenth spot after a 231, 15-over par card performance. It’s Andersen’s best finish as a 49er since he transferred from Santa Barbara Community College.

Long Beach State will prepare to play in the Big West Championship at Industry Hills Golf Club April 29 to May 1.