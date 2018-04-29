Softball Senior Day proposal brushes away Cal Poly win

After the No. 17 Long Beach State softball team fell to Cal Poly on Senior Day, Jason Derulo’s “Marry Me” reverberated from the speakers of the LBSU Softball Complex. Standing on the pitcher’s mound, second baseman Grayce Majam covered her mouth in shock as her boyfriend knelt onto one knee. First, he offered her a blue raspberry ring pop — second, he withdrew a diamond engagement ring from the inside of his jacket. The surrounding crowd of fans and teammates erupted in frenzied screams and cheers as her boyfriend popped the question.

With a smile and tears of joy on her face, Majam said “yes” and her teammates rushed the circle, overwhelmed with joy.

Majam had never anticipated that her boyfriend, Zay Aguayo, would choose such a public space to propose.

“I’ve actually seen some get engaged on their senior day my freshman year, so it was something that I’ve seen before — but I think you have to keep your expectations kind of low just so you don’t get your hopes up for something that doesn’t happen,” Majam said. “But I mean that was perfect. Softball has been a big part of my life so combining the two when I’m finishing my season but starting a new season of life…will be really awesome.”

The proposal was not as spontaneous as it seemed, as Aguayo had to get the approval of head coach Kim Sowder, Deputy Athletics Director Cindy Masner and Long Beach administration. Fortunately, with many seniors on the roster it panned out perfectly, and Aguayo was able to make his big proposal after the game.

“It’s just a special day, we are excited for Grayce,” Sowder said. “She absolutely loves softball, she has played this game her whole life and he wanted to be a part of the day of asking her on the softball field and it was a great idea.”

Although Cal Poly defeated Long Beach State 4-1, Grayce went 1-for-3 in the series finale against the Mustangs.

“This is my first year here and they have definitely taken me in as a friend and a teammate,” Majam said. “Just the atmosphere of everyone of being so close together and being a family, it’s awesome and I’m glad they were all here and excited for them to come to my wedding but just an awesome experience to share with them with all the different things we have gone through this year.”

Long Beach will now finish off the regular season on the road with a series against UC Davis May 5-6 and CSUN May 11-12.