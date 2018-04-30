Alan Knipe receives five year contract extension

The No. 1 Long Beach State men’s volleyball coach Alan Knipe will continue to coach the 49ers after signing a contract extension through the 2023 season. It was announced Monday by athletic director Andy Fee.

Knipe received the Big West coach of the year award after going 26-1 in the regular season, sweeping the Big West tournament and bringing his team to the NCAA tournament.

“Both President Conoley and I think that Alan has done an unbelievable job,” Fee told LBSU Athletics. “We couldn’t be more thrilled to keep him here at Long Beach State. I know that he’ll continue to lead our men’s volleyball program to even more success, and most importantly, do so in the right way.”

In Knipe’s 15-year career at Long Beach, he has coached four National Players of the Year, one AVCA Newcomer of the Year, 47 All-America selections, 58 All-MPSF selections and six All-Big West selections. He has also led the 49ers to 13 MPSF Tournaments, one Big West Tournament and five NCAA Final Four appearances.

In the last year, attendance has doubled at games in large part to the team’s 12-0 record at home.

Long Beach is due to face the winner of Ohio St. and UC Irvine Thursday 8 p.m. at Pauley Pavilion.