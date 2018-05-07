In Photos: NCAA championship weekend

Slideshow • 10 Photos Adrianna Ramirez | Daily 49er Freshman outside hitter Jevan Coronado cheers on his team from the stands. Long Beach fans stormed the court after the men's volleyball team secured the victory.

The Long Beach men’s volleyball team secured the NCAA championship trophy for the first time in 27 years. The 49ers defeated Ohio State in the semifinals in four sets and went on the beat UCLA in the final round in five sets. The 49er shops will be selling National Championship apparel tomorrow starting at 5 p.m.

