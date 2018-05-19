1250 Bellflower Blvd. Long Beach, CA 90840 -- LA-4 201 -- (562) 985-8000.

Daily 49er

Menu

Long Beach State Softball suffers costly defeat in opener of Tempe Regional

Ole Miss capitalized on errors with heavy offense to beat the 49ers.

Grant Hermanns, General Assignment EditorMay 19, 2018Leave a Comment

Nichole+Fry+stops+Ole+Miss+short+of+a+run%2C+but+it+was+not+enough+to+get+past+the+first+round+of+the+NCAA+Tournament.+Long+Beach+dropped+1-9+to+Ole+Miss+Friday+and+will+face+New+Mexico+State+Saturday+in+the+loser%27s+bracket.+
Nichole Fry stops Ole Miss short of a run, but it was not enough to get past the first round of the NCAA Tournament. Long Beach dropped 1-9 to Ole Miss Friday and will face New Mexico State Saturday in the loser's bracket.

Nichole Fry stops Ole Miss short of a run, but it was not enough to get past the first round of the NCAA Tournament. Long Beach dropped 1-9 to Ole Miss Friday and will face New Mexico State Saturday in the loser's bracket.

Joe Camporeale | LBSU Athletics

Joe Camporeale | LBSU Athletics

Nichole Fry stops Ole Miss short of a run, but it was not enough to get past the first round of the NCAA Tournament. Long Beach dropped 1-9 to Ole Miss Friday and will face New Mexico State Saturday in the loser's bracket.

Advertisement

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Cielo Meza came out as her dominant self in the first two innings of the regional matchup between Long Beach State and Ole Miss, but had a complete meltdown in the third inning. She gave up walk after walk, which led to the onslaught that Ole Miss put on the 49ers in the first round of the NCAA tournament.  

It was a bad night for Long Beach (42-13) as Ole Miss (31-23) went home with a 9-1 win.

All year long, Meza proved to be the ace for the Long Beach State softball team, but she couldn’t deliver under pressure. Coming into the matchup against Ole Miss, she had an ERA of 1.48, and completed two no hitters in the regular season.

After loading the bases on two singles and one error, the 49ers struck first and took an early lead in the second inning after junior left fielder Jamie Wren lined a shot to the Rebels’ third baseman creating a fielding error to bring senior right fielder Julia Lombardi in for a 1-0 lead.

Long Beach couldn’t hold the momentum for long, as Ole Miss put runners on second and third in the third inning. This led to a pitching change to senior pitcher Jessica Flores, who would give up three runs to give Ole Miss a 3-1 lead.

The offense never ignited again for the 49ers, as Ole Miss dominated the defense and carried the momentum for its offense, with freshman designated player Abbey Latham hitting two home runs in the fifth and seventh innings.

Latham’s home run capped a five-run seventh inning to carry her team to the 9-1 victory over Long Beach.

It was  a bittersweet matchup for senior second baseman Grayce Majam and sophomore infielder Alyssa Gonzalez, who both transferred from Ole Miss to Long Beach State.

The playoffs aren’t over yet for the 49ers, however, as they will get the opportunity to recapture some confidence in an elimination game 4:30 p.m. Saturday against New Mexico State (29-23). New Mexico State is coming off a loss against Arizona State (44-11), so the 49ers will look to capitalize to have another shot against the winner of Ole Miss and Arizona State.

Tags: , , ,

Leave a Comment

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




CAPTCHA

*

Navigate Right
Navigate Left
  • Long Beach State Softball suffers costly defeat in opener of Tempe Regional

    Campus

    The BeachSync platform is rarely used by clubs at CSULB

  • Long Beach State Softball suffers costly defeat in opener of Tempe Regional

    Baseball

    The dollars and ‘sense’ of Long Beach State head coaching contracts

  • Long Beach State Softball suffers costly defeat in opener of Tempe Regional

    Campus

    Former foster youth students share their stories

  • Long Beach State Softball suffers costly defeat in opener of Tempe Regional

    ASI

    ASI addresses men’s volleyball victory and affordable housing

  • Long Beach State Softball suffers costly defeat in opener of Tempe Regional

    ASI

    Disney Day ticket sale disaster

  • Men's Sports

    In Photos: NCAA championship weekend

  • Long Beach State Softball suffers costly defeat in opener of Tempe Regional

    Men's Sports

    Long Beach State men’s volleyball wins 2018 NCAA Championship

  • Long Beach State Softball suffers costly defeat in opener of Tempe Regional

    Campus

    CSULB professor Darith Ung honored at Fourth Annual Teacher Recognition Ceremony

  • Long Beach State Softball suffers costly defeat in opener of Tempe Regional

    Men's Sports

    Long Beach State breaks two year semi-final curse

  • Long Beach State Softball suffers costly defeat in opener of Tempe Regional

    Arts & Life

    Lourdes Flores illuminates the darkness