1250 Bellflower Blvd. Long Beach, CA 90840 -- LA-4 201 -- (562) 985-8000.

Daily 49er

Menu

Dirtbags show out in the MLB Draft

Four Long Beach State players have been drafted in the 2018 MLB draft.

Kevin Colindres, Sports EditorJune 7, 2018Leave a Comment

Long+Beach+State+junior+second+baseman+Jarren++Duran+enters+his+draft+elidgeable+season+as+one+of+the+2018+Dirtbags+most+talented+players.+
Long Beach State junior second baseman Jarren Duran enters his draft elidgeable season as one of the 2018 Dirtbags most talented players.

Long Beach State junior second baseman Jarren Duran enters his draft elidgeable season as one of the 2018 Dirtbags most talented players.

Hunter Lee

Hunter Lee

Long Beach State junior second baseman Jarren Duran enters his draft elidgeable season as one of the 2018 Dirtbags most talented players.

Advertisement

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






Print Friendly, PDF & Email

lAfter a disappointing season, four Dirtbags will have the opportunity to make their mark in the MLB after being drafted this week. Junior second baseman Jarren Duran was selected in the seventh round by the Boston Red Sox, while junior pitchers Eli Villalobos, Clayton Andrews and Chris Rivera were selected in the 14th, 17th and 33rd round respectively.

Duran was a .294 career hitter for the Dirtbags and improved his on-base percentage in every season, posting an OBP of .380 this past season. He has 49 career stolen bases, which ranks fourth in program history. Duran led LBSU in hits (67), runs scored (42), home runs (2) and stolen bases (17). Duran has spent most of his time in the infield, but will most likely find himself in centerfield for the Red Sox. He did not commit an error during Big West action this season, and turned in 34 double plays for the Dirtbags.

In the 14th round, the Miami Marlins selected Villalobos. He led all Dirtbags pitchers with 28 appearances, entering 26 games out of the bullpen. As a reliever, Villalobos was 2-2 with a 2.25 ERA, striking out a batter per inning in 36.0 innings of work while allowing opposing batters to hit just .185 against him.

Andrews was drafted in the 17th round by the Milwaukee Brewers. He was the winner of five Big West Pitcher of the Week awards this year and became the first player to win four in a row. He finished the year with a 1.99 ERA and a Big West-high 118 strikeouts in 99.2 IP. Andrews ended the season strong with a first team All-Big West selection.

To round off the draft, Rivera was selected in the 33rd round by the St. Louis Cardinals. He posted a 0.68 ERA in 13.1 innings pitched across 12 appearances. He collected eight saves and recorded 19 strikeouts against just three walks. On the season, Rivera struck out 45 batters in 36.2 innings, while only issuing five walks.

This class of draftees continue Long Beach State’s 18-year streak of having multiple players drafted into the pros.

 

Tags: , ,

Leave a Comment

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




CAPTCHA

*

Navigate Right
Navigate Left
  • Dirtbags show out in the MLB Draft

    Baseball

    Dirtbags season drops in the dirt

  • Dirtbags show out in the MLB Draft

    Baseball

    The dollars and ‘sense’ of Long Beach State head coaching contracts

  • Dirtbags show out in the MLB Draft

    Baseball

    LBSU upsets No. 11 UCLA in midweek game

  • Dirtbags show out in the MLB Draft

    Baseball

    International athletes are part of LBSU’s success

  • Dirtbags show out in the MLB Draft

    Baseball

    Long Beach drops rubber match against UC Davis

  • Dirtbags show out in the MLB Draft

    Baseball

    Duran leads Long Beach past USC

  • Dirtbags show out in the MLB Draft

    Baseball

    Long Beach State dealing with a trio of Tommy John surgeries

  • Dirtbags show out in the MLB Draft

    Baseball

    Long Beach State gets late offense to top Loyola Marymount 9-6 in an ugly midweek win

  • Dirtbags show out in the MLB Draft

    Baseball

    Long Beach State’s Jacob Hughey throws six innings and drives in three to beat No. 17 UCLA

  • Dirtbags show out in the MLB Draft

    Baseball

    Long Beach State offense shut down by UC Irvine in Big West Conference series loss