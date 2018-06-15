Sports Medicine Center renamed to honor Dan Bailey

Hundreds gathered at Long Beach State Thursday to honor Dan Bailey’s contribution of 36 years to the university’s athletics program. The Sports Medicine Center, located in the Kinesiology building, was officially renamed the Dan Bailey Sports Medicine Center. Bailey held the head athletic trainer position for 34 years and was inducted into the Long Beach State Athletics Hall of Fame in 2008 shortly after retiring in 2007. Bailey died of a heart attack three months after he retired from the athletics program.

“I didn’t have the opportunity to work with Dan, but it’s amazing what an impact a staff member can make,” athletic director Andy Fee said. “This day is long overdue but I’m glad it’s here.”

Friends, colleagues and family showed up to the ceremony, where Bailey was honored and stories were shared of his time here at Long Beach State. He was hired in 1971 in physical education to work as an athletic trainer half time and in the Student Health Center as a physical therapist, half time. Three years later, in 1974, he became the head trainer.

“Dan [Bailey] was a guy who didn’t just care about the athletes, he cared about the community and he was inclusive,” former men’s basketball head coach Seth Greenberg said. “He treated everyone the same way with respect and he genuinely cared about single person that walked into the training room.”

A mural honoring Bailey’s life was painted into the Sports Medicine Center, which features quotes from many of his colleagues who have worked with him at Long Beach State

“The greatest strength that he gave to this community was empathy,” senior associate athletics director Wayne Stickney said. “His legacy will last for many lifetimes.”