Long Beach State hosted the Mizuno Invitational this weekend at the Walter Pyramid. The 49ers dropped their first match against No. 16 UCLA, but followed it up with two wins against Lamar University and Fresno State. Long Beach ended its preseason on a high note and begin conference play at 7 p.m. Tuesday against UC Riverside.

Slideshow • 7 Photos Austin Brumblay Freshman setter Carly Aigner-Swesey looks onto the crowd after a mistake by the 49ers against No. 16 UCLA.