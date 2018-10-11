Freshman Elysia Laramie scores winning goal against Cal Poly

A game of failed attempts was ended by freshman forward Elysia Laramie, who scored the first goal of her collegiate career against Cal Poly in double overtime Thursday. The winning goal sealed the match 1-0 and placed the 49ers in second place in the Big West.

A mechanical bull placed behind the north goal for fan amusement on “country night” took the attention from the game in the first 90 minutes, which saw no goals scored despite the shot count of 22.

“I am proud of the group for continuing to fight,” head coach Mauricio Ingrassia said. “The fact that we created a ton of chances speaks a lot.”

The first two halves ended in a stalemate, but Long Beach (7-4-2, 2-0-1 Big West) stayed aggressive. The 49ers had 26 shots on goal, but could not capitalize on one until two minutes into the second overtime.

Cal Poly junior goalkeeper Sophia Brown recorded seven saves and stopped the 49ers in their offensive runs.

Senior forward Ashley Gonzales had an aggressive start and took three shots on goal within the first ten minutes of the game,. Sophomore forward Kayla Cannon started the offensive pressure in the second half with two shot attempts in the first ten minutes.

“This is a game of frustration sometimes,” Ingrassia said. “It’s a matter of getting that first goal.”

The teams played more aggressive as the game trickled into overtime, resulting in multiple fouls and junior midfielder Katie Pingel limping off the field with an ankle injury. Despite being bumped around a bit, the 49ers continued taking shots on goal, determined to make one in.

The frustrating mood had a sudden change 102 minutes in when Laramie pushed the ball into the right side of the net, bringing out a powerful applause from the crowd.

“We experienced this in our first overtime so we knew what we had to get done and we did it,” Laramie said.

The team hosts its second game this week 6 p.m. Sunday against UC Santa Barbara. The match will be aired on ESPN 3.