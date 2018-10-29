Dodgers’ loss was expected, but what’s next?

The Boston Red Sox completed the gentleman’s sweep on the Los Angeles Dodgers Sunday night, but the sting of back-to-back World Series losses has already vanished for me.

Last year the Dodgers had a chance with a game seven at home and momentum swinging for the boys in blue. They still fell, and it still hurts today. The seven game series last season was competitive, this years was one-sided.

It took a seven hour, 20 minute and 18 inning match for the Dodgers to take only one game from the Red Sox. There was no way they were going to take the series, even if at times it felt like the Dodgers could make a comeback.

So where do the Dodgers go from here? The two biggest variables right now are what is next for Clayton Kershaw and manager Dave Roberts. If Kershaw opts out of his contract, the Dodgers may have to consider moving on from their franchise ace. The pitcher has developed a reputation to choke in big moments, and with the rise of rookie pitcher Walker Buehler, the team may be able to invest in a deeper bullpen, something that haunted them the whole season.

As for Roberts, it’s hard to blame a manager for hitters not being able to hit the ball. I understand that he made some iffy choices when it came down the stretch, like having Kenley Jansen pitch two innings for back-to-back games, but at the end of the day he is only working with what he has. Those wanting to fire a manager who has brought his team to two World Series appearances in his three year tenure are just looking for a scapegoat for the team’s overall problems.

The front office needs to find some offensive talent, find a balance between using analytics and trusting their gut and figure out a way to make this team win. Corey Seager will be back this season, and if the pitching can be beefed up there is no doubt that fans will see the Dodgers once again in the World Series next year.

Hopefully for Dodgers fans, the third time will actually be the charm.