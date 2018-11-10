Booker’s impressive start to the season is a good sign for the 49ers

LOS ANGELES — With two minutes left in the first half Deishuan Booker pulled up for a three, stared down the No. 21 UCLA bench and then ran back to pick up his man on defense. Booker played with no fear, and if Long Beach State wants to make any noise in the Big West he’s going to have to keep up that intensity. While the outcome might not have shown it, Booker was the best player on the floor tonight.

“They were talking a little trash, that’s all,” Booker said. “I’m trying to keep that same energy the whole season.”

Booker was lights out in the first half. He shot 6-of-8 from the field, including 4-of-5 from deep, and would end the game with a career high 31 points, four assists and four rebounds on 9-of-14 shooting. He was also perfect from the free throw line, hitting 8-of-8.

Head coach Dan Monson has entrusted Booker with leading the team, which sparked the confidence that he showed tonight. He yelled at teammates who were out of position in certain plays, but also ran to pick up any 49er that fell on the floor. Booker has transitioned from a soft spoken guard to an integral part of the team’s energy.

“He was playing against UCLA and you can argue he was the best player on the floor,” Monson said. “He was a floor general tonight”

After the game all he could talk about was how he needed to improve as a leader and continue to do so as the season progresses.

He still has ways to go with his ball handling and decision making, but tonight’s match was a good indication that he can keep up with the very best. If he is able to increase his assist numbers and limit his turnovers, he can easily be one of the best guards in the Big West.