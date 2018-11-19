1250 Bellflower Blvd. Long Beach, CA 90840 -- LA-4 201 -- (562) 985-8000.

Daily 49er

Menu

Ron Freeman’s game-winning layup puts Long Beach State over Iona

The redshirt junior guard put up 14 points and 6 rebounds in the first match of the MGM Resorts Main Event tournament.

Alex Manfredi, Assistant Sports EditorNovember 19, 2018Leave a Comment

Redshirt+junior+guard+Ron+Freeman+goes+up+for+the+game-winning+layup+against+Iona+College+Monday.
Redshirt junior guard Ron Freeman goes up for the game-winning layup against Iona College Monday.

Redshirt junior guard Ron Freeman goes up for the game-winning layup against Iona College Monday.

Samantha Diaz | Daily 49er

Samantha Diaz | Daily 49er

Redshirt junior guard Ron Freeman goes up for the game-winning layup against Iona College Monday.

Advertisement

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






Print Friendly, PDF & Email

LAS VEGAS — Redshirt junior guard Ron Freeman channeled his inner mamba mentality and put in a leaning layup as the clock expired and the Long Beach State men’s basketball team upset the Iona Gaels in the first game of the MGM Resorts Main Event tournament Monday.

Freeman’s first thought was to immediately score in the clutch, just like his favorite player of all-time, Kobe Bryant.

“Just had to get a bucket, I heard Book [Deishuan Booker] behind me for the kick-out three but I was just attacking the whole game,” Freeman said. “Their defense was soft in the paint so I just made the decision to go get us a win.”

In the cold, small Cox Pavilion, Long Beach (2-3) got off to a slow start against Iona College, but ended the game with a 86-85 victory. Both teams picked up the intensity in the second half, with the game coming down to the final seconds.

After both teams got off to poor shooting starts and multiple travel calls, the first half was a back and forth affair. Senior center Temidayo Yussuf paved the way for Long Beach in the first half, muscling in 12 points and being a vocal leader on the defensive end. Yussuf ended the game with 18 points and three rebounds.

“I felt real confident,” Yussuf said. “Everybody has been just trying to remind me what type of player I am, so I just took it onto the court and tried to play my hardest.”

In the second half, the 49ers came out of the locker room with a sense of urgency. Freeman and senior guard Deishuan Booker got to the rim with ease, cutting and dribbling their way through the Gaels defense. With 12 minutes left in the game, a three pointer from redshirt senior guard Bryan Alberts gave Long Beach a 10 point lead.

From there, it seemed the 49ers would break open a lead and take the game. Iona had other plans. The Gaels stormed their way back and made it a close contest down the stretch. With 5:50 left to play, Iona cut the Long Beach lead down to one point. From that point on, the 49ers struggled with an intense full-court press defense.

Turnovers down the stretch turned the flow of the game into a fast-paced ending. With 4.7 seconds left in the game, Iona guard Asante Gist made an off-balanced layup over Yussuf to put the Gaels up 85-84. Senior forward KJ Byers immediately inbounded the ball to Freeman who sprinted the length of the floor and finished a gliding layup over two defenders.

“I told them we’re not calling timeout,” head coach Dan Monson said. “It was supposed to go to Book with screens on the way from our four and five, but [Iona] knocked that down, Ron got two screens on his way and made a great play.”

Long Beach advances to the middleweight bracket championship game of the MGM Resorts Main Event tournament 2 p.m Wednesday and will take on Utah Valley.

Tags: , , , ,

Leave a Comment

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




CAPTCHA

*

Navigate Left
  • Ron Freeman’s game-winning layup puts Long Beach State over Iona

    Commentary

    Chugg it at the Nugget: Episode 8

  • Ron Freeman’s game-winning layup puts Long Beach State over Iona

    Men's Basketball

    Long Beach looks to bounce back at Mississippi State Friday

  • Ron Freeman’s game-winning layup puts Long Beach State over Iona

    Commentary

    Three takeaways from Long Beach at Arizona State

  • Ron Freeman’s game-winning layup puts Long Beach State over Iona

    Commentary

    COLUMN: The experience of attending a homecoming game from a non-sports fan

  • Ron Freeman’s game-winning layup puts Long Beach State over Iona

    Men's Basketball

    Long Beach turns slow start into a win on Homecoming

  • Ron Freeman’s game-winning layup puts Long Beach State over Iona

    Men's Basketball

    Booker’s impressive start to the season is a good sign for the 49ers

  • Ron Freeman’s game-winning layup puts Long Beach State over Iona

    Men's Basketball

    Long Beach comeback falls short at No. 21 UCLA

  • Ron Freeman’s game-winning layup puts Long Beach State over Iona

    Men's Basketball

    Glenn McDonald: A champion from beginning to end

  • Ron Freeman’s game-winning layup puts Long Beach State over Iona

    Men's Basketball

    Long Beach State men’s basketball brings new energy into 2018-2019 season

  • Ron Freeman’s game-winning layup puts Long Beach State over Iona

    Commentary

    Column: Defense first approach headlines Long Beach men’s basketball

Navigate Right