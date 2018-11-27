1250 Bellflower Blvd. Long Beach, CA 90840 -- LA-4 201 -- (562) 985-8000.

Fujikuni and Gonzales named United Soccer Coaches All-West Region First Team

The seniors are in the running for an All-American selection.

Kevin Colindres, Sports EditorNovember 27, 2018Leave a Comment

Dana Fujikuni celebrates senior night Oct. 28 at George Allen field.

Long Beach State women’s soccer seniors Ashley Gonzales and Dana Fujikuni were selected for the United Soccer Coaches All-West Region First Team. Fujikuni had a very successful season earning Big West Midfielder of the Year and the Big West Tournament MVP award.

“It’s nice to be able to end my soccer career on a high note,” Fujikuni said. “I’m grateful for being apart of this program and all the opportunities it has led me to.”

Fujikuni finished the season with six goals and four assists to help lead the team to the NCAA tournament for the seventh time in school history .

Gonzales finished the year with seven goals and two assists after coming off a knee injury that sidelined her for all of last season. She also set a new Long Beach State record by finishing her career with 36 goals. This is her second time getting an All-West Region First Team selection, the first coming in 2016.

“It was so awesome to win the double and see our hard work pay off,” Gonzales said. “I feel like the record and All-League were just a bonus, I truly couldn’t have done any of this without my teammates.”

Both players are eligible for selection as All-Americans which would be the second and third selections for Long Beach State.

Fujikuni graduates in December and has accepted a full time job offer to work for United Healthcare starting January. Gonzales is still deciding on whether to enroll in the National Women’s Soccer League draft or play overseas, specifically in Mexico.  

