Long Beach faces Southern Utah ready for a win
After close losses to USC and San Diego, the 49ers are determined to get back on track.
Advertisement
Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.
Email This Story
Despite remaining competitive against teams like Oregon State, USC and University of San Diego, the Long Beach State men’s basketball team is in dire need of a win. Losing streaks are never positive for a team’s confidence and morale. However, head coach Dan Monson believes his team is still improving through this stretch, showing signs of growth in the last three games. Wednesday’s 7 p.m. matchup against Southern Utah presents an opportunity for Long Beach to bounce back and get a much needed win.
“I think we’re continually getting better but it’s time to put it all together and play more consistent for 40 minutes,” Monson said.
A crucial point in the 49ers loss to San Diego Saturday was giving up a 15-0 run in the second half, allowing the Toreros to gain momentum and come away with a 74-70 win. With senior point guard Deishuan Booker playing limited minutes after returning from a one-game suspension for violating team rules, redshirt senior center Temidayo Yussuf filled the gap and scored a career-high 28 points along with six rebounds. Senior forward KJ Byers posted an intriguing statline, scoring two points and grabbing 14 rebounds.
The game before, Long Beach battled in a road matchup at USC but gave up an 8-0 run at the end, resulting in a 75-65 loss. A pair of runs from opposing teams have been the deciding factor in the last two losses for the 49ers.
Southern Utah will visit the Walter Pyramid Wednesday with a 4-1 record while averaging 86 points per game (tied for 24th highest in the nation).
“Our guys are progressing and working on that [defensive consistency], but this is a great opportunity against a really good offensive team,” Monson said. “We have to disrupt them, can’t let them get in rhythm.”
Southern Utah is led by a pair of transfers, redshirt junior guard Cameron Oluyitan (13.6 ppg) and redshirt senior forward Dwayne Morgan (13.0 ppg). The Thunderbirds will come to Long Beach after a 111-64 win over San Diego Christian College.
After the matchup against Southern Utah, the 49ers will head to a 4 p.m. Saturday game against Fresno State.
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.