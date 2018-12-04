1250 Bellflower Blvd. Long Beach, CA 90840 -- LA-4 201 -- (562) 985-8000.

Daily 49er

Menu

Long Beach faces Southern Utah ready for a win

After close losses to USC and San Diego, the 49ers are determined to get back on track.

Alex Manfredi, Assistant Sports Editor|December 4, 2018

Sophomore+guard+Jordan+Roberts+drives+against+Iona+College+Nov.+19
Back to Article
Back to Article

Long Beach faces Southern Utah ready for a win

Sophomore guard Jordan Roberts drives against Iona College Nov. 19

Sophomore guard Jordan Roberts drives against Iona College Nov. 19

Samantha Diaz | Daily 49er

Sophomore guard Jordan Roberts drives against Iona College Nov. 19

Samantha Diaz | Daily 49er

Samantha Diaz | Daily 49er

Sophomore guard Jordan Roberts drives against Iona College Nov. 19

Advertisement

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Despite remaining competitive against teams like Oregon State, USC and University of San Diego, the Long Beach State men’s basketball team is in dire need of a win. Losing streaks are never positive for a team’s confidence and morale. However, head coach Dan Monson believes his team is still improving through this stretch, showing signs of growth in the last three games. Wednesday’s 7 p.m. matchup against Southern Utah presents an opportunity for Long Beach to bounce back and get a much needed win.

“I think we’re continually getting better but it’s time to put it all together and play more consistent for 40 minutes,” Monson said.

A crucial point in the 49ers loss to San Diego Saturday was giving up a 15-0 run in the second half, allowing the Toreros to gain momentum and come away with a 74-70 win. With senior point guard Deishuan Booker playing limited minutes after returning from a one-game suspension for violating team rules, redshirt senior center Temidayo Yussuf filled the gap and scored a career-high 28 points along with six rebounds. Senior forward KJ Byers posted an intriguing statline, scoring two points and grabbing 14 rebounds.

The game before, Long Beach battled in a road matchup at USC but gave up an 8-0 run at the end, resulting in a 75-65 loss. A pair of runs from opposing teams have been the deciding factor in the last two losses for the 49ers.

Southern Utah will visit the Walter Pyramid Wednesday with a 4-1 record while averaging 86 points per game (tied for 24th highest in the nation).

“Our guys are progressing and working on that [defensive consistency], but this is a great opportunity against a really good offensive team,” Monson said. “We have to disrupt them, can’t let them get in rhythm.”

Southern Utah is led by a pair of transfers, redshirt junior guard Cameron Oluyitan (13.6 ppg) and redshirt senior forward Dwayne Morgan (13.0 ppg). The Thunderbirds will come to Long Beach after a 111-64 win over San Diego Christian College.

After the matchup against Southern Utah, the 49ers will head to a 4 p.m. Saturday game against Fresno State.

Leave a Comment

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




CAPTCHA

*

Navigate Left
  • Long Beach faces Southern Utah ready for a win

    Men's Basketball

    Despite tough pre-season Long Beach remains confident

  • Long Beach faces Southern Utah ready for a win

    Commentary

    Three takeaways from Long Beach at San Diego

  • Long Beach faces Southern Utah ready for a win

    Men's Basketball

    Long Beach falls to USC without Deishuan Booker

  • Long Beach faces Southern Utah ready for a win

    Men's Basketball

    Long Beach looks to battle against second straight Pac-12 opponent

  • Long Beach faces Southern Utah ready for a win

    Men's Basketball

    Long Beach falls to Oregon State in final seconds

  • Long Beach faces Southern Utah ready for a win

    Commentary

    Chugg it at the Nugget: Episode 8

  • Long Beach faces Southern Utah ready for a win

    Men's Basketball

    Ron Freeman’s game-winning layup puts Long Beach State over Iona

  • Long Beach faces Southern Utah ready for a win

    Men's Basketball

    Long Beach looks to bounce back at Mississippi State Friday

  • Long Beach faces Southern Utah ready for a win

    Commentary

    Three takeaways from Long Beach at Arizona State

  • Long Beach faces Southern Utah ready for a win

    Commentary

    COLUMN: The experience of attending a homecoming game from a non-sports fan

Navigate Right