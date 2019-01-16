Booker, Alberts pace Long Beach past UC Irvine

IRVINE — Long Beach State senior point guard Deishuan Booker is on a redemption tour. After the 49ers finished in fifth place in the Big West conference last year, Booker said he’s hoping to make a statement by leading the team to road wins this season.

Wednesday night marked the beginning of Booker’s tour, as Long Beach defeated UC Irvine 80-70 to improve to 2-0 in Big West conference play.

“For me personally, it’s a redemption tour. So you say we finished fifth last year?” Booker said. “Coming into everybody’s place and winning is kind of a goal. [Going] sixteen and zero is our plan.”

Booker finished with 28 points, six assists, four rebounds and three steals. Redshirt senior guard Bryan Alberts scored 17 points and added a career-high seven rebounds.

After the game, head coach Dan Monson came out of the locker room drenched in water. “I thought our guys really stood up well [to Irvine’s size and toughness], especially in the first half,” Monson said. “Then we got some confidence in the second half. We were able to score a little bit better which always helps.”

From opening tip down to the last four minutes of the game, the 49ers fought back and forth with the Anteaters. Once again, Long Beach (8-10 overall, 2-0 Big West) started off in an effective zone defense, leading to deflections, steals and three first half blocks from senior forward KJ Byers. The 49ers trailed at halftime, 32-30.

In the second half, both teams continued to trade baskets at a high clip. Booker and Alberts found a clear rhythm, with Booker finishing layups in the paint and Alberts netting mid-range jumpers. Throughout the first 12 minutes of the second half, neither team held a lead more than three points.

With six minutes remaining, Long Beach began to pull away. Booker continued his habit of drawing fouls and hitting free throws, shooting 15-of-16 on the night. Senior forward Mason Riggins, who is not known for his free-throw shooting, shot 6-of-9 from the free-throw line making a few down the stretch.

Throughout the last six minutes, Long Beach executed on offense and defense, never trailing the rest of the way. Since the 49ers just defeated the Big West conference favorite, the team celebrated the win, throwing water around in the locker room and yelling encouraging words to each other.

“I’m proud of our guys because they really bought into it,” Monson said. “This celebrating is really respect for Irvine and their program. They’ve had our number the last couple years.”

Next up for Long Beach is a 7 p.m. home matchup Saturday against Cal State Fullerton.