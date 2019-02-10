1250 Bellflower Blvd. Long Beach, CA 90840 -- LA-4 201 -- (562) 985-8000.

Daily 49er

Menu

Long Beach earns early victory against Nevada

The 49ers sweep the Wolf Pack as they win their third consecutive match.

Manuel Valladares, Staff Writer|February 10, 2019

Freshman+Emma+Bardet+swings+underhand+against+Nevada+Saturday
Back to Article
Back to Article

Long Beach earns early victory against Nevada

Freshman Emma Bardet swings underhand against Nevada Saturday

Freshman Emma Bardet swings underhand against Nevada Saturday

Austin Brumblay | Daily 49er

Freshman Emma Bardet swings underhand against Nevada Saturday

Austin Brumblay | Daily 49er

Austin Brumblay | Daily 49er

Freshman Emma Bardet swings underhand against Nevada Saturday

Advertisement

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Nevada had been undefeated only a couple days prior, but a rough outing against UC Santa Barbara and Long Beach has put a blemish on the Wolf Pack’s record.

Long Beach State (3-0) defeated Nevada (5-2) with a early 4-0 advantage, clinching the game for the 49ers at the Rhodes Tennis Center Saturday. Nevada looked eager to bounce back from its previous loss, but Long Beach was able to take control of the game. It was a shutout that gave Long Beach some newfound confidence after dropping some matches last week.

“We were put into this position last week against SDSU and we lost so I feel like we were ready for this,” junior Natalia Munoz said.

The 49ers won the doubles point with the duo of Munoz and sophomore Lalita Devarakonda clinching  it after a competitive 7-6 set. This was a great development for a doubles team that had been on the receiving end of such a loss just one game ago.

Freshmen Wiktoria Rutkowska and Dominique Meyer also contributed to the point, jumpstarting the game with a 6-0 victory.

The singles matches was looking tough for the 49ers, with the Wolf Pack leading in four of the six games early on. Two exceptions belonged to Munoz and freshman Emma Bardet, winning their matches in two sets 6-3, 6-1.

Rutkowska was the third singles win and game-clincher, ending the match in two sets 7-6, 6-3 with the first set decided after a 7-2 tiebreaker. With her teammates still playing, Rutkowska made the win clear by yelling, “Here we go Beach!”

“I love it when we get to put four points on the board before they even get a match off,”  head coach Jenny Hilt-Costello said. “Everybody was doing their job today.”

 

The 49ers look to carry this momentum for their next game 2 p.m. Friday against Northridge at the Rhodes Tennis Center.

Leave a Comment

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




CAPTCHA

*

Navigate Left
  • Long Beach earns early victory against Nevada

    Men's Volleyball

    Long Beach sweeps Ohio State in AVCA Showcase

  • Long Beach earns early victory against Nevada

    Sports

    Long Beach’s dynamic duo heats up against Hawai’i

  • Long Beach earns early victory against Nevada

    Men's Sports

    Long Beach cruises past Penn State

  • Long Beach earns early victory against Nevada

    Men's Basketball

    Long Beach can’t contain Hawaii in sixth straight loss

  • Long Beach earns early victory against Nevada

    Men's Sports

    The Kyle Ensing fan club is back

  • Long Beach earns early victory against Nevada

    Sports

    Long Beach look to stay undefeated in back-to-back games

  • Long Beach earns early victory against Nevada

    Men's Basketball

    Long Beach brings fresh mindset into Thursday versus Hawaii

  • Long Beach earns early victory against Nevada

    Commentary

    Chugg It At The Nugget S2: Episode 3

  • Long Beach earns early victory against Nevada

    Sports

    Long Beach State seeks win streak against Cal Poly

  • Long Beach earns early victory against Nevada

    Commentary

    The NFL has work to do to catch up with its competitors

Navigate Right