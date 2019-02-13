COLUMN: Long Beach won’t be stopped

While contesting every kill, digging every attempt and displaying a high-powered offense, it’s becoming more difficult for teams to match the intensity the 49ers bring every game. The Long Beach State men’s volleyball team is looking more dominant than ever thanks to their seniors.

Whether it’s senior outside hitter TJ DeFalco coming down the middle or senior opposite Kyle Ensing coming from the side for a kill, this team can hurt opponents in multiple ways. If NCAA men’s volleyball had its own Golden State Warriors, it would be the 49ers. They’ve proven that with the way they execute plays perfectly as a team and not one individual carries the load.

When one guy isn’t doing well, there’s always another to step in. Four of the 49ers’ starters are hitting .352 or above, which ranks them top 20 in the nation and top 10 in the Big West. They also lead the nation in service aces per set, averaging 2.29.

The main factor teams have to account for is the person who orchestrates the entire offense. Senior setter Josh Tuaniga is averaging 10.85 assists per set, ranking third in the nation and second in the Big West.

The southpaw setter usesa dump attack, a sneaky move that catches the defense off guard for an easy point. Although Tuaniga isn’t an offensive juggernaut like Ensing and DeFalco, when he attacks he’s usually successful, hitting .756 for the year.

The next three games are going to be a true test for the 49ers as they’ll face UCLA Saturday, followed by back-to-back games against CSUN Mar. 1 and 2. The teams are ranked at No. 4 and No. 11, respectively. Long Beach faced UCLA Jan. 19 and swept the team inside Pauley Pavilion, a rematch of the national championship game where the 49ers defeated the Bruins in five sets last May.

Apart from UCLA, all of the teams Long Beach has defeated have been unranked. Not to discredit the 49ers’ performance, but they’ll finally be challenged as Big West play approaches.

The Big West has five of the top 15 teams in the nation with Long Beach, Hawai’i, UC Irvine, UC Santa Barbara and CSUN, so the next couple of months will be a battle for the top. No. 2 Hawai’i sits right behind Long Beach at 8-0 on the year, the only other undefeated team in the nation.

Despite such a tough conference, the 49ers have the recipe to return to the national championship with the help of their seniors. It’s all a matter of execution and their display of sheer power on the court.