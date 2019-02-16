1250 Bellflower Blvd. Long Beach, CA 90840 -- LA-4 201 -- (562) 985-8000.

Long Beach State softball runs out of daylight

The 49ers drop to Boise State after a 3-0 lead in the first inning.

Sierra Martinez, Assistant Sports Editor|February 16, 2019

Senior+utility+Jamie+Wren+prepares+to+bat+against+Boise+State.
Senior utility Jamie Wren prepares to bat against Boise State.

Austin Brumblay | Daily 49er

Long Beach State fans were disappointed Saturday evening when the sun set, ending the game earlier than expected.

Long Beach (3-5) fell to Boise State (5-2) 4-3 after the game was called in top of the seventh inning.

The matchup had a two-hour late start Saturday evening due to the previous game between Boise State and Loyola Marymount going into extra innings.

“Everything happens for a reason,” senior infielder Nichole Fry said. “I just think our team’s in a funk right now but we’ll figure out how we’re gonna get through.”

Long Beach had an early lead when sophomore outfielder Naomi Hernandez blasted an RBI double, scoring Fry in the first inning. Fry, who returned to the field after suffering an ankle sprain during last week’s contests in Las Vegas, led off the lineup and got on base after getting beaned. She stole two bases on a pass ball and was brought in with a double by Hernandez.

Hernandez touched the plate when sophomore infielder Alyssa Gonzales drove a line drive double to left field. Junior infielder Taylor Rowland hit the third double in a row and traded places with Gonzales to bring the score to 3-0.

The Broncos responded with an out-of-the-park home run by freshman catcher Serena Huchingson. Sophomore infielder Alison Seng drove in a run with a single and the score crept closer. The score was tied in the fourth when junior designated hitter Karlee Johnson launched a line drive to center field and brought freshmen pinch runner India Kelly home.

The winning run was scored by senior outfielder Kora Wade on a pass ball in the fifth inning after head coach Kim Sowder disputed a play at third base.

“We were having good contact,” Sowder said. “I would’ve loved to play seven.”

Long Beach continues the three-day home tournament 11:30 a.m. Sunday against Oregon State.

